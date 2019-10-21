MOLINE — “Baby Shark” is a big deal. If you need some proof just Google it.
Over 350 million results later, you'll see one 2016 “Baby Shark Dance” video has an eye-popping 3.7 BILLION views. The first live production – based on Pinkfong's viral earworm and global dance phenomenon – swims into the TaxSlayer Center at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.
In the concert experience (aimed at children ages 2-7), Baby Shark joins with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Monkey “Banana Dance” and of course, “Baby Shark.”
"We are really excited to be partnering with Pinkfong to bring a live version of their viral sensation 'Baby Shark' throughout the U.S. and Canada," Stephen Shaw, co-president of Round Room Live and lead producer/promoter for the first five-week live tour, said recently. "Baby Shark Live is a world-class children's brand that transfers naturally to the live stage, and we can't wait to delight fans with this fun and engaging concert experience."
“Families are loving it; kids are having a good time,” creative producer Josh Blackburn said in a recent phone interview. “A lot of the songs Pinkfong has been using, parents and people of all ages know from camp songs and other things.”
The massive popularity of the “Baby Shark” song is because “it's super catchy,” he said. “It's an earworm; obviously the motions and the dance are really fun for little kids to do. Pinkfong, the company in South Korea, created the viral video, owns the Baby Shark character, and has done a really good job of expanding that universe. It's the same aesthetic and feel in all their songs.”
The live show – which is touring through Nov. 10, and may return in the spring – has over 20 songs, with a cast of 10 professional performers, Blackburn said. The colorful, energetic production centers on Baby Shark and Pinkfong, and their adventures to find each other make new friends along the way, he said. “It's super fun. It's doing well around the country. It's about singing, having fun, spending time together with your friends and family.”
Pinkfong is a global entertainment brand that creates award-winning kids' content for families around the world. Pinkfong has over 4,000 songs and stories in its library of children's content, which can be accessed on the App Store and Google Play, as well as on YouTube and Amazon Video.
“Pinkfong has done such a good job getting the rest of their brand out there, ever-present in the pre-school mind for some time,” Blackburn said, noting the first tour is fairly short because they wanted to make sure the show worked and connected with audiences. “We think we hit it pretty well,” he said.
“Baby Shark” also isn't just for kids, as mixed-martial-arts fighters have adopted it as they go into the ring, Blackburn said, as has Washington Nationals player Gerardo Parra – who uses it as his walk-up song every time he goes to bat. The Nationals face off against the Houston Astros Tuesday in Game 1 of the World Series.
“It's all over the place at the moment,” Blackburn said.
A recent USA Today story said Parra started using it as his walk-up during a slump because his 2-year-old daughter "loves that song," he told NBC Sports Washington. By mid-season, "Baby Shark" fever swept through Nationals Park. Fans clapped like the "Gator Chomp" while the song played over the loudspeakers, according to the piece, noting a baby shark appeared on the dugout railing as a quasi good-luck charm.
“It's become a rallying cry and identity point during the franchise's first deep postseason run," the story said.
For more information on the “Baby Shark” show, visit babysharklive.com.