Back-to-school preparation should include well-child visits, immunizations, physicals

New clothes and shoes for your students? Check.

School supplies? Check.

Back-to-school wellness exams, scheduled vaccinations and physicals? Check marks here are important, too.

Well-child visits are essential for many reasons, including:

• Tracking growth and developmental milestones

• Discussing any concerns about your child’s health

• Getting scheduled vaccinations to prevent illnesses like measles, mumps, pertussis (whooping cough) and other serious diseases

Children who are not protected by vaccines are more likely to get these diseases, which are extremely contagious and can be very serious, especially for babies and young children. In recent years, there have been outbreaks of these diseases, especially in communities with low vaccination rates.

COVID-19 disrupted both in-person learning and routine well-child visits for many children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that many children missed check-ups and recommended childhood vaccinations during the past two years. The CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics urge parents to make sure their children are caught up on routine childhood vaccinations.

“Mini-outbreaks of the conditions the vaccines prevent are a very realistic concern,’’ says pediatrician Neeru Aggarwal, M.D., Genesis Health Group. “As children attend in-person learning, it’s particularly important for parents to work with their child’s doctor or nurse to get back on schedule with the recommended vaccines.“

Recommended vaccines also include seasonal influenza, and COVID-19, which has been approved for children 6 months and older.

Other screenings that may take place during your child’s wellness exam if the doctor feels they are necessary include the following:

• Mental health

• Cholesterol

• Sexually Transmitted Diseases

• Autism

Preparing for Competition

The first step to be fully prepared for an outstanding school sports season isn’t taken in a gym, on a track, or on a field of play.

Before the first sports workout, young athletes will need a sports participation exam to assess ability to compete safely. If you have a student athlete in your house, this is the time to get a check-up. Sports physicals are required before a student is allowed to participate in any competitive sports through his or her school. So, what’s the purpose? There are numerous reasons why physicals are important.

Physicals for sports:

• Identify any life-threatening medical conditions

• Identify conditions that require a treatment plan

• Identify previous injuries

• Identify conditions that may limit participation.

Some of the conditions doctors will search for include, heart conditions, high blood pressure, bone fractures and concussion.

Dr. Aggarwal says there is more to the sports physical than identifying dangers.

“We test for congenital heart conditions and past injuries, among other things,’’ she said.

While the sports physical is required, experts warn it should not replace the annual wellness exam. Both are important in determining overall health.

According to Dr. Aggarwal, “The wellness exam is more extensive than the sports physical. It will include information about immunizations, lab work and perhaps nutrition advice.”

In the end, regardless of whether your children are athletes or not, making an appointment with your health care provider for a wellness visit, sports physical, or both, will help you and them get the 2022-23 school year off to a healthy, happy start.