Back to work and busy, Davenport and Bettendorf barber shops and hair salons are booked up

"Except for the masks, we are doing things we always have done after a haircut,'' Pauli said, noting the barbers at The Dutchman's were glad to be back to work and excited to see people they have come to know for years.

"We ask you don't come in and sit down, that people wait in their car until we wave them in for their appointment,'' Pauli added. "Or come to the window and check. People have been cooped up and in need of haircuts and I think they want to see us as much as we want to see them.''

At Blades Barbershop, located at 2906 Central Park #8, the shop's owner was not taking phone calls the first day back, but did leave a detailed message on its voicemail. She stated the business was open (9 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Friday and 9-3 Saturday) and was booked the first two days. She offered haircut hopefuls the opportunity to go to Booksy.com and book a time in the coming days.

Carla Pope is a full-time oncology nurse, who for the past four-plus years, has owned Bettendorf's American Hair.

Pope said American Hair was ready to receive customers on Day 1 of the shop reopening after a two-month, coronavirus-caused shutdown.