Back to work and busy, The Dutchman's barber shop is booked for the next week

As soon as Scott Pauli put down his phone, it would ring.

It was 9 a.m. on the first day Scott County barbershops were back in business and it was non-stop at The Dutchman's.

Three chairs in the four-chair shop (the middle chair was not used to do social distancing rules) were filled and the parking lot was near capacity. Appointments, one every 30 minutes for the three barbers on duty, stand booked through Thursday, May 21.

Thursday, Pauli, who has owned The Dutchman's for 20 years, stopped by his shop to give it one final clean before the Friday opening.

The phone rang from 10 a.m, until 2 p.m., with customers looking to get their name in Friday's (8 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Saturday's (7 a.m.-3 p.m) appointment book.

"So much for cleaning,'' Pauli joked. "I cleaned, but not in the time I wanted to clean. It got done and we had a full book.''

For two months, The Dutchman's, a 40-year staple at the corner of 35th and 16th streets, Davenport, has been dark, a casualty of the coronavirus.