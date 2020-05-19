Backwater Gamblers lose ski season

"We are a family,'' she said. "Everyone looks after each other. It's always been that way and I think that's the reason we all keep coming back. Even when we aren't doing a show or competing, people are on their boats together. It's so much fun. By November, we are tired of each other, then we take a break and then get back at it in January. It really is unique.''

On a personal note, Cross saw great hope for this year's season.

"As show director you always want what's best for the team,'' she said. "It's the personal development for our skiers. You also know the work everyone does to make one show work. There's nothing like it.''

Though the state of Iowa has eased some of its virus-based restrictions, Illinois has not. Cross said the Backwater Gamblers will stay in Rock Island no matter what happens.

"The city of Rock Island has been great to us through the years," Cross said. "What loyalty. It's amazing how loyal. Plus, there is nothing like a show on the Rock River and all that comes with it — current, logs — and all that. It is strange for us to perform on a lake. No, this is home. There were some options in Phase 3 of the governor's plan with single skiers, but they wouldn't work for us."