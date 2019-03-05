A bags tournament on Saturday is a fundraiser for a Davenport family of three who lost everything in a mobile home fire in February.
Samantha, Karrie and Lyle Higgins lost their belongings, along with a pet hamster, in the fire at their mobile home at Ponderosa Park.
The family still lives in a motel, where the American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities and Western Illinois and donors have helped them stay. Major Autobody of Bettendorf, previously held a fundraiser for the family.
The tournament will include a basket raffle, drawing and food beginning at noon at Moline Indoor Bags, 5047 4th Ave., Moline. Play begins at 1 p.m.
Additionally, clothing is being collected for Karrie Higgins, 13, who wears juniors pants 15-17 and XL-XXL tops.
Monetary donations can be mailed to P. O. Box 48, Colona, Illinois 61241.
For more information, call Jerry, 309-912-5949.
Crews were dispatched to the trailer on the 4100 block of Santa Fe Trail shortly before 4:30 p.m. Feb. 11. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the mobile home.