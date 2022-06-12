Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa, named Miss Iowa 2022

Miss Iowa 2022 is Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa.

Hodson was crowned Saturday night to culminate two days of competition at Davenport’s Adler Theatre.

Hodson, Miss Metro, 24, is the daughter of Emily Hodson and the late Dave Hodson.

She will represent the State of Iowa in the Miss America Pageant to be held in December in Connecticut.

Hodson also won the Jessica Pray Patel Vocal Scholarship, a $250 scholarship awarded to the vocalist with the highest score in talent; the Lisa Dondlinger Award, a $500 award for excellence in performance and academics; and, the Emily Tinsman Scholarship for the Arts, a $500 scholarship to the candidate who as who has demonstrated a personal commitment to advancing the promotion of arts education.

In total, Hodson earned a total of $12,750 in scholarships and awards.

First runner-up is Alysa Goethe, Miss Greater Des Moines. Goethe, 22, of Bettendorf, the daughter of Carla and Mark Goethe, earned a $1,900 scholarship. Goethe also won the People’s Choice Award, which was voted on by the public on social media and in the lobby of the Adler. Goethe earned an additional $250 scholarship. Goethe also won the Olson Family Overall Interview Award, a $500 scholarship given to the candidate who received the highest score in Private Interview. Overall Goethe earned $2,650 in scholarships.

Second runner-up is Mariah Martinez, Miss Eastern Iowa. Martinez, 21, of Davenport, the daughter of Tonya Martinez and Mike Martinez, earned a $1,700 scholarship.

Third runner-up is Brittany Costello, Miss Clinton County. Costello, 20, of Clinton, the daughter of Shanistie and Brian Costello, earned a $1,500 scholarship. Costello also won the Jack and Gayle Broderick Miss Iowa Community Service Award, sponsored by Miss Iowa 1965 Marie Lopresto. The award is a $1,000 scholarship presented to the candidate who has shown exemplary service to her community.

Fourth runner-up is Oliva Keller, Miss Scott County. Keller, 25, of Burlington, the daughter of Jennifer Keller, earned a $1,300 scholarship.

Claire Tillotson, Miss River Bend, 24, of Burlington, won the Dale Dose Applause Award sponsored by Shirley Dose. The award is $100 given to a non-finalist selected by the judges to strongly encourage her to compete again. Tillotson also wan the Non-Finalist Talent Award, a $200 scholarship presented to the non-finalist with the highest score in talent. Tillotson is the daughter of Kylene and Dan Tillotson.

Alanna Lair, Miss Burlington, earned the Davenport Kiwanis Non-Finalist Interview award of $500 presented to the non-finalist with the highest score in interview. Lair, 19, of Iowa City is the daughter of Charles and Dawn Lair.

Victoria Young, Miss Cedar County, earned the Dr. Jennifer Caudle Women in STEM Scholarship, a $500 award given to the candidate who plans to pursue a degree in a STEM field. Young, 20, of Davenport, is the daughter of Dianna Donahue and Matthew Young.

Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen 2022 is Emily Lerch.

Lerch, Miss Greater Des Moines’ Outstanding Teen, 17, of Fruitland, is the daughter of Julie and David Lerch. She earned a total of $1,675 in scholarships.

Lerch will represent the State of Iowa in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Pageant to be held Aug. 10-12 in Dallas.

First runner-up is Brooklynn Nelson, who earned a $500 scholarship. She also earned a $250 scholarship for second place for Miss Iowa Ad Sales.

Nelson, Miss Capital City’s Outstanding Teen, 16, of Altoona, is the daughter of Melissa and Pete Nelson.

Second runner-up is Ella Hurst, who earned a $400 scholarship.

Hurst, Miss Northern Iowa’s Outstanding Teen, 16, of Bettendorf, is the daughter of Andrea Richards and Marc Hurst.

She also won the Pauli Mayfield Escobedo Interview Award of $175 given to the candidate with the highest Interview score. Hurst also won the Spirit of Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen Award who is selected by the Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen candidates as the candidate who most represents the goals and integrity of the Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen program.

Third runner-up is Juliana Clark, who earned a $300 scholarship.

Clark, Miss Eastern Iowa’s Outstanding Teen, 16, of Clinton, is the daughter of Kimberly and William Clark.

She also won the Academic Achievement Scholarship of $200 that goes to the candidate with the highest grade point average.

Fourth runner-up is Elizabeth Maine, who earned a $200 scholarship.

Maine, Miss Polk County’s Outstanding Teen, 17, of Wapello, is the daughter of Melissa and Shawn Maine.

Greta Gordon, Miss Metro’s Outstanding Teen, earned the Miss America Organization’s Empower Academy awarded, a $1,000 scholarship, and the Dale Dose Applause Award, a $100 scholarship given to a non-finalist selected by the judges to strongly encourage her to compete again.

Gordon, 15, of Shueyville, is the daughter of Sara and Joseph Gordon.

Izabella Arndt, Miss Burlington’s Outstanding Teen, won the Teen People’s Choice Award, a $250 scholarship that is based on a vote by the public on social media and in the lobby of the Adler. She also was the overall Miss Iowa’s Ad Sales winner, earning a $500 scholarship.

Arndt, 15, of West Des Moines, is the daughter of Lisa Cota Arndt and David James.

Delana Grantham, Miss Black Hawk Valley’s Outstanding Teen, won the Non-finalist Talent Award of $100. The award is given to the non-finalist with the highest score in talent.

Grantham, 17, of Des Moines, is the daughter of Melissa and Dray Grantham.

All total, the Miss Iowa Pageant awarded a total of $26,475 in scholarships, while the Miss Iowa Most Outstanding Teen Pageant awarded a total of $5,575.

Rachael Vopatek Board President and Director of Public Relations & Marketing at Miss Iowa Scholarship Program, said there also are 23 colleges and universities that are providing $462,050 in tuition and scholarships to contestants in the Miss Iowa competitions.

