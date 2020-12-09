Baked: Half capacity, whole effort

4:50 p.m.

DAVENPORT – The Christmas decorations, servers and coming-and-going diners give the fleeting impression nothing has changed at Baked Beer & Bread in the Village of East Davenport.

But the first glance is misleading.

“It’s an astounding amount of change we’ve seen in nine months,” says general manager Tara Bebber. “Our (seating) capacity was 104, plus 15 to 20 at the bar. We lost all the bar seating, and pulled out tables, so we’re now at about 60, total.

“People say Iowa is open but, if you’re doing it right, you’re still hurting.”

Part of doing it right at Baked means using electrostatic sprayers, which sanitize every table that's been cleared.

“It used to be, we’d have five empty tables and customers in line wanting to know why they’re not being seated,” Bebber says. “These spray guns are immediately effective without having to tediously wipe down and dry every surface.

“Whoever cleans the table writes down the time and initials a card that's left on the table. We all wear masks at all times, and our customers are required to wear masks at all times they’re not seated.”