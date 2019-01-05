The first commercial building in what previously was an all-residential area of Bettendorf is under construction at the southeast corner of Crow Creek and Middle roads, bringing a kitchen-and-bath store, bakery and restaurant.
The 8,000-square-foot building is being built by Advance Homes Inc., which also is building six, one-story, four-plex townhomes on the property, vice president Adam Seitz said.
High Point Kitchen and Bath will be a subsidiary of Northwest Carpet, offering kitchen and bath design as well as cabinets and countertops for new or remodeling construction, he said.
Small Town Pastry, a start-up business to be operated by Janice Hubbard, will specialize in wedding cakes, but also will offer pastries and coffee in a small café setting. Seitz described it as a "Parisian" bakery.
Both are expected to open around June.
The third space in the building is being marketed to restaurants. "We're hoping for a local grill," he said. "We'll take a chain, but we're really trying to push local."
This will be the only food outlet on Middle Road between the TBK Bank Sports Complex near Interstate 80 and Whitey's Ice Cream at Devils Glen Road, he said.
"We're trying to build local amenities on that corner," he said.
The one- and two-bedroom town homes will have zero-depth entry, even from their attached garages, and are being marketed to empty-nesters ages 55 or older. The first units should be ready in spring.
With stucco and brick, "we're trying to make the buildings have a residential feel so that they blend in with the community and don't stick out," Seitz said. "We don't want it to be a run-of-the-mill strip mall."
As for the other three corners:
• Northeast, Surrey Heights fire station
• Northwest, a neighborhood park that is part of The Woodlands mostly residential development by Windmiller Design and Development.
• Southwest, single-family homes under construction by Advance Homes, the Wyndham West and Wynham Hills subdivisions.