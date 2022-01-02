 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bald Eagle Days swoops into the QCCA Expo Center on Jan. 7
0 Comments
topical alert featured
BALD EAGLE DAYS

Bald Eagle Days swoops into the QCCA Expo Center on Jan. 7

  • 0

The COVID-19 pandemic stopped nature enthusiasts from learning with the Quad Cities Conservation Alliance in 2021, but next weekend people are invited to the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island, to see eagles and other animals up-close. 

"We're very excited to be able to do [Bald Eagle Days,]" QCCA show director Rob Junker said. "Hopefully it'll go off without a hitch." 

Last year was the first time Bald Eagle Days was canceled in its 35-year history, Junker said, and they're happy to get back to educating and entertaining people. 

While eagles are the main event on the Mississippi River, Bald Eagle Days will feature exhibits and shows about all kinds of animals. In the past the event has hosted different kinds of birds, wolves, snakes, lizards and a 10-foot alligator named Bubba. 

Organizations including the World Bird Sanctuary, Incredible Bats and Big Run Wolf Ranch will conduct shows, scheduled for every hour on the hour. Cold Blooded Parties will come to Bald Eagle Days for the first time this year, showing a python and other cold-blooded species on Jan. 8 and 9. 

In addition to animals, visitors will get to learn about local ecology and culture from different vendors, like the Native American Coalition of the Quad Cities. The Quad City Audubon Society will help people view eagles on the Mississippi River from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan 8 and 9 at the Fort Armstrong Historic Site on Arsenal Island. The QCCA will not give people bus rides to the site this year. 

The Mississippi River Visitor Center is also holding its own eagle watch times, as well as clock tower tours. At 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Jan. 15 and 29 and Feb. 5 and 12, visitors can head up inside the clock tower on the Rock Island Arsenal and view Lock and Dam No. 15 for eagle watching. Reservations must be made by calling the center at 309-794-5338. 

Due to warm December weather eagles flocked to the Quad-Cities a little later than in past years, but now is the prime time to see them diving in the river for fish and nesting in nearby trees, Quad City Audubon Society President Jody Millar said. 

"They tend to concentrate more when the temperatures are lower, then there's not as much open water," Millar said. "Then they'll concentrate below the dams where there's stunned fish, and then you can really see a lot of them." 

The best places to view eagles this winter include Lock and Dam No. 14 in LeClaire, Lock and Dam No. 15 on Arsenal Island, Credit Island and Sunset Marina, Millar said. The Army Corps of Engineers also has a list of good eagle viewing spots on its website, which includes the Sylvan Slough, Schwiebert Park and under the Interstate-280 bridge. 

The Army Corps of Engineers asks people to not frighten the eagles into flying off, as they need to conserve as much energy as possible. 

Bald Eagle Days

Bald Eagle Days is scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Jan. 7, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 8 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 9. Tickets cost $6 for adults and $1 for children ages 6-15 and are available for purchase online. Mask-wearing is required indoors in the state of Illinois where social distancing isn't possible.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News