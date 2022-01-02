Bald Eagle Days swoops into the QCCA Expo Center on Jan. 7

A adult bald eagles takes off from a tree branch on Credit Island along the Mississippi river Monday afternoon.
An adult bald eagles flies along the Mississippi river between Davenport and Rock Island Monday afternoon.
A adult bald eagles rest on a tree branch on Credit Island along the Mississippi river Monday afternoon.
A adult bald eagles rest on a tree branch on Credit Island along the Mississippi River.
Rainah Basile carries "Yoki" a Canada Linx during the Big Run Wolf Ranch program during Bald Eagle Days at the QCCA Expo Center, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Rock Island.
Bubba the 10-foot long alligator at Bald Eagle Days at the QCCA Expo Center, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Rock Island.
Sydney Perkins of Orion holds "Loki" a champagne color skunk during Bald Eagle Days at the QCCA Expo Center, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Rock Island.
Mallory Breiholz of Rock Island and her son Carson 3 touch a ball python being held by Jim Nesci during his show of reptiles during Bald Eagle Days at the QCCA Expo Center, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Rock Island.
Taryn Leach with Bird World Sanctuary holds a golden eagle during Bald Eagle Days at the QCCA Expo Center, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Rock Island.
Thomas Guillebeau, a naturalist with Birds of Prey, holds a bald eagle on Saturday as he speaks during Bald Eagle Days at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.
Dawn Krueger of Rock Island looks at "McGwire" the bald eagle at the Birds of Prey booth during Bald Eagle Days.
A bald eagle sits in a tree along IL-92 in Milan March 21, 2020.
Bald eagles sit in a tree along IL-92 in Milan March 21, 2020.
A bald eagle heads to another tree along IL-92 in Milan March 21, 2020.
Hoyt Reec 7 of Springfield, IL., works his way up the climbing wall, Friday, January 5, 2018, during Bald Eagle Days being held at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island. The event runs all weekend.
An American bald eagle looks over the Mississippi River from a tree in Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport.
The Quad-Cities is known for its wintertime infusion of Bald Eagles along the Mississippi River. This weekend the birds will be showcased once again during Bald Eagle Days at the QCCA ion Rock Island.
A bald eagle takes flight over Mississippi River backwaters at Credit Island in Davenport earlier this year. The once endangered symbol of the country has made a remarkable comeback.
A handful of bald eagles are seen in trees around Credit Island in Davenport, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.
A bald eagle watches over the Mississippi River backwaters near Credit Island from in a tree in Davenport, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.
A pair of bald eagles fly low over Mississippi River backwaters near Credit Island in Davenport, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.
Bald eagle watchers photograph the majestic birds as they fly overhead at Lock and Dam 14 Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 near LeClaire.
An adult bald eagle flies over the waters of the Mississippi river at Lock and Dam 14, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 near LeClaire.
A bald eagle watcher photographs the majestic birds as they fly over the Mississippi at Lock and Dam 14 Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 near LeClaire.
Eagle watchers photograph the birds as they fly near Lock and Dam 14, Friday in LeClaire. The number of bald eagles in the area is smaller than in years before. It could be a result of a warm December in northern United States that made flying south for food unnecessary.
An adult bald eagle flies over the Mississippi River near Lock and Dam 14, Friday in LeClaire. Kelly McKay, the Hampton-based wildlife biologist says the site "is an example of loving the resource to death. ... There are days when 100 people walk right up to the trees. ... That's their (the eagles') major foraging habitat."
A bald eagle flies in to feed on a deer carcass just off 240th Avenue south of McCausland, Iowa, on Jan. 18.
A bald eagle flies over downtown as it feeds from the waters of the Mississippi river Thursday, in Rock Island.
A pair of American Bald eagles feed on a deer carcass in the winter snow just off 240th Avenue south of McCausland, Iowa Friday, January 18, 2019.
An American Bald eagles flies in to feed on a deer carcass just off 240th Avenue south of McCausland, Iowa Friday, January 18, 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic stopped nature enthusiasts from learning with the Quad Cities Conservation Alliance in 2021, but next weekend people are invited to the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island, to see eagles and other animals up-close.
"We're very excited to be able to do [Bald Eagle Days,]" QCCA show director Rob Junker said. "Hopefully it'll go off without a hitch."
Last year was the first time Bald Eagle Days was canceled in its 35-year history, Junker said, and they're happy to get back to educating and entertaining people.
While eagles are the main event on the Mississippi River, Bald Eagle Days will feature exhibits and shows about all kinds of animals. In the past the event has hosted different kinds of birds, wolves, snakes, lizards and a 10-foot alligator named Bubba.
Organizations including the World Bird Sanctuary, Incredible Bats and Big Run Wolf Ranch will conduct shows, scheduled for every hour on the hour. Cold Blooded Parties will come to Bald Eagle Days for the first time this year, showing a python and other cold-blooded species on Jan. 8 and 9.
In addition to animals, visitors will get to learn about local ecology and culture from different vendors, like the Native American Coalition of the Quad Cities. The Quad City Audubon Society will help people view eagles on the Mississippi River from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan 8 and 9 at the Fort Armstrong Historic Site on Arsenal Island. The QCCA will not give people bus rides to the site this year.