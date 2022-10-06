Ballet Quad Cities embodies stories of composers who suffered the Holocaust in 'Our Will to Live'

In the days just before a show, the dancers in Ballet Quad Cities begin to fully take ownership of the characters and stories they embody, Artistic Associate Emily Kate Long said. Dressed in their costumes and running through pieces again and again, the artists start to inhabit the movements they perform.

For the performance coming up this weekend, the ballet company will tell the tales of those who suffered through, or died in, the Holocaust — the tragic, and the triumphant.

"The dancers have been so invested in this entire process, it's been really remarkable how much of themselves that they've put in," Long said. "Not that they don't do that with every performance, but particularly with this one."

"Our Will to Live" features nine pieces from Jewish composers who fled Nazi persecution or died during the Holocaust, with original choreography by Long and Courtney Lyon. The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets are available for purchase online.

The Ballet Quad Cities performance is one of many events focused on Holocaust remembrance happening this fall, as part of Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today. Organizations throughout the Quad-Cities and beyond have curated exhibits, planned discussions and put on films for the initiative with the goal of educating people about the Holocaust and its relevance today.

"We as an organization are always hoping and working to partner with other organizations in this community because together we can all do more than we can do alone," Long said. "So this entire project has been a really wonderful illustration of that."

One of the pieces Claire Cordano will perform to is a lullaby called “Wiegala,” sung by Ilse Weber, who was killed in Auschwitz with her son. The lullaby is about a peaceful evening in nature, and Cordano and the other dancers embody mothers, wives and children supporting one another.

“Wiegala” and the other pieces Cordano performs in for “Our Will to Live” are the most powerful and emotional she’s ever been involved in, the artist said, and that weight was evident in their preparation.

"There's such a powerful meaning behind every step that we do," Cordano said. "So the process of creating the movement has had a different layer attached to it, with our intention behind each movement being very specific."

While approaching a show like “Our Will to Live” may be more complex than what she’s done in the past, Cordano said it’s important to tackle the topic and convey the stories that might otherwise be forgotten. She’s changed as an artist and person while working on the performance, and it shows the enduring power of art.

"I think all of us throughout this entire process have been deeply honored to be a part of it; it's also been incredibly inspiring," Cordano said. "I know we all just can't wait to get it on stage and perform it for everyone."