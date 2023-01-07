Ballet Quad Cities to repair, renovate Moline building for new studio space

For a quarter century, the Quad-Cities' only professional ballet company has made a home in Rock Island. Now, as Ballet Quad Cities continues to add more shows and works with more partners in the community, it is moving into a space more suited to its needs.

"After 26 years, it's time," Ballet Quad Cities CEO and Founder Joedy Cook said. "We need a larger space and time to expand and grow."

The new space at 1611 5th Ave., Moline, has 12,000 square feet, compared to its current 5,000 square feet. It will allow for multiple studios of varying sizes, offices, dressing rooms, a lounge and costume shop. The Moline building also comes with a larger parking lot and basement.

One of the renovations Cook is most excited about is her plan to knock out a dividing wall, which will allow passersby to see the dancers as they rehearse.

The company raised enough money to buy the building outright for $309,000, which will save on lease payments being made currently. Renderings have been drawn for future renovations, but they aren't ready just yet.

"Even though we have the renderings, we need to take the next step, hire an architect and decide exactly what we want the inside of that building to look like," Cook said.

Unforeseen troubles have put those next steps on hold for the time being, however. Cook received a call from the dance school currently renting space in the building's second floor about a burst pipe that left two inches of standing water throughout the studio.

The pipe likely broke during the pre-Christmas winter storms, Cook said, but she didn't hear of the damages until Dec. 28. They've cleaned up the space as much as possible and are waiting for the insurance and restoration companies to assess the damage.

"I'm hoping not too much, but, you know, I am a realist," Cook said. "I think the timeline will change some."

Renovations will carry a price tag of more than $1 million, but the timeline is uncertain — especially now, with damages of a yet-to-be-determined extent. Cook said the company most likely will continue to operate out of Rock Island for at least a year, until the Moline building is ready.

Even with the precarious future of how much time and money it will take to make repairs after the water damage, Cook was able to find a silver lining: The company had stored all the items from its production of "The Nutcracker" in the new building after the performance in mid-December, but nothing was damaged.

Those materials — the props and hand-painted backdrops that bring "The Nutcracker" to life, Cook said — were her first concern. It was lucky that the backdrops, which she said were irreplaceable, were still pristine when she got to them.

"Those types of things truly are not replaceable. You don't order anything like that from Amazon," she said. "I was very relieved."