Forgoing normal procedure, the Rock Island City Council approved a new development agreement with Bally's Quad Cities Casino & Hotel.

Bally's is investing $34 million to renovate an existing area of the casino for a sports book and sports lounge, along with refurbishing all 205 hotel rooms. The company will receive up to $12,583,418 from the Tax Increment Finance District, or TIF, which is specific to the casino.

The council suspended their rules, removing the requirement of a first reading on the request. The agreement with Bally's then was unanimously approved. It will allow funds from the Parkway/I-280 Casino TIF to be used for a portion of the casino upgrades.

"These investments are needed to ensure that Bally's can stay competitive in our market," said Tarah Sipes, economic development manager.

The renovations, she said, also will help create new jobs, along with investing revenue and sales tax back into the city.

Mayor Mike Thoms said the agreement is a "win-win" and that Bally's has been a dedicated community partner, offering a redevelopment that invests in the city.

"So our incentive on our part is, if they can grow a market share, it helps the city progress on an ongoing basis," he said.

The sports book and sports lounge are to be completed by December.

The hotel room renovations are to begin when the sports-betting elements are finished. The hotel rooms have not been updated since the casino opened as Jumer's Casino Rock Island in December 2008. The property was rebranded in June 2021.

Attorney Mark Schwiebert, who was retained by Bally's to be a part of the counsel for the project, said the city's participation and support for the project is vital, due to revenue lost during the pandemic lockdowns.

"It represents a really cool continuing partnership between the city and one of our major employers," Schwiebert said.

Bally's approached the city about the new development agreement, saying it would allow them to continue on a trajectory of recovering market share and revenues while also allowing necessary capital investments to be made.

The only casino in the Illinois Quad-Cities, Schwiebert said, Bally's faced more safety response measures to mitigate COVID-19 than the two casinos in Iowa. The limitations set by Illinois, he said, led to a loss in revenue.

"That really slowed down operations and cost us a lot in market share," he said.

The two Iowa-side casinos, Isle of Capri in Bettendorf and Rhythm City in Davenport, are obligated to share gaming revenue whereas in Illinois, no such obligation exists.

Bally's also has a casino in Chicago and recently was approved for another in Rockford.

According to the Illinois Gaming Board's casino report from calendar year 2022, Bally's Quad-Cities had an adjusted gross income of $54.5 million.

Isle of Capri had total gaming revenue in calendar year 2022 of about $67.1 million and Rhythm City Casino in Davenport about $107.3 million, according to monthly totals.

In the Parkway/I-280 TIF Redevelopment Plan and Project Area with Bally's, the city is required to return 75% of TIF revenues generated by the casino back to Bally's. The remaining TIF revenue, minus administrative and project development costs, will be returned to Rock Island County as a surplus.

Bally's paid about $2.2 million in property taxes in 2022, resulting in a TIF rebate of $1.6 million paid to Bally's.

The remaining $564,261 will go to Rock Island County and distributed to its taxing bodies.