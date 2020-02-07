Banking on Bettendorf: Former Ascentra Credit Union headquarters will become a restaurant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The entrepreneur pitched two options for the Ascentra building during negotiations with the city, including a rooftop dining option that excited city leaders. But on Friday, he said he has eliminated that because of the roof's structure and because a new elevator would be required to access it.

The building has some interesting features including the vault, but Mohr said he has not spent enough time in it to determine any final plans, including what to do with the second floor. He plans to use the building's overhang (drive-thru structure) for a walk-out patio. "I do decks, patios and landscapes, so it will be a cool structure," said Mohr, who also owns New Image Landscape.

As part of the development agreement with Mohr Holdings, Reiter said the city will retain the property's two outbuildings at 1730 and 1738 Grant St. and demolish them to build a new free city parking lot for downtown. The buildings have served many purposes over the years including as the credit union's drive-thru and the former Fireplaces Plus store.

One of the benefits of the new shared parking lot, Mohr said, will be the exposure it will provide. "When you're coming down Grant Street, it will be right in your face."