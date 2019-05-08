As I stopped for the red light at Middle and Belmont roads in Bettendorf, the wreck behind me sounded like glass breaking inside of thunder.
I threw the car into park and hit the emergency flashers.
At the window of the van behind me, the driver assured me she was OK but held up her hands to show how badly she was shaking. The next vehicle was a pickup truck, driven by a man who also assured me he was uninjured.
The next driver was not OK.
As I rounded the back of the pickup, I saw a woman's head resting on an airbag. She raised her head as I opened her car door and instantly declared that her leg was broken. I could see a bone at her right ankle was poking against her black sock, and I told her she was correct: Her leg was broken, but she must remain still. Help was on its way.
But she couldn't just sit there. She wasn't combative, exactly, but she was agitated. I couldn't prevent her from swinging both legs outside the car, but my hand on her shoulder kept her from trying to get to her feet.
The bleeding was bad; so bad that my mind was searching for solutions. What could I do to prevent this woman from bleeding out right there on Middle Road on a beautiful Saturday afternoon? I wanted to hold her hand, but it also was covered in blood, and I didn't want to make the injury worse, so I kept my hand on her shoulder.
Then I heard a voice over my shoulder.
A man said his name, a military branch, then, "I'm a medic. Can I help?"
Yes!
His next words: "She's losing too much blood. We need a tourniquet."
I instantly noticed he was wearing a belt, so I pointed at it and said, "Take off your belt. That will work."
And he went right to it. He handed me the cell phone that had been attached to his belt, then swung around and placed the belt on the woman's thigh, just above her knee. He pulled it tight, and the woman cried out.
I put my arm around her, moved her hair from the side of her face and tried to assure her the medic was helping, and the ambulance was on the way. And that's when I saw the car seat, upside-down on the back seat. My heart sank to my stomach.
"Ma'am, is a child in the car?" I asked. She assured me she was alone, but I searched, anyway. No child, thank God.
I went back to her side and asked the medic if he needed a break. He'd been crouched next to her for what felt like 20 minutes, and he was too busy with the broken leg to tend to the bleeding hand.
Just then, another vehicle pulled alongside the wrecked car, and the driver said, "I'm a nurse. Can I help?"
Yes!
The woman was at our side in seconds and was checking the pulse on the wrist of the badly injured hand. As the ambulance pulled up, I felt myself breathe.
The medic and I got out of the EMTs' way. We turned to head back to our vehicles, and he said to me, "And I was having a really good day today."
I nearly choked on the words: "And now you're having a great day. You probably saved that woman's life."
We told each other we'd done a good thing, then went our separate ways. I didn't see the nurse again.
I had been on my way to a wedding just down the road at Tanglewood Hills Pavilion, and I was surprised when the clock in my car showed I would still get there in time. It's true about time standing still. I would have thought 30 minutes had passed; not 10 minutes.
I felt myself starting to cry, and I tried with some success to push the fresh images out of my mind.
It wasn't until I was putting my keys in my purse at the church that I noticed the blood on my hands. I washed up in the restroom, took the arm of a young usher and took my seat in a pew.
As Canon in D started to play and beautiful, beaming Allie appeared at the back of the church, I sobbed. The people around me must have thought: Man, she really gets emotional at weddings. But I didn't care.
I lasted a couple hours at the reception, but I left before the cake was cut (further revealing my state of mind).
The nearest hospital couldn't give me any information without the woman's name. How did I fail to ask? And who was that medic? For someone who relies on her observational skills, I sure would make a lousy witness. I didn't even notice what the guy was driving.
The weekend was long, because I couldn't stop thinking about Her.
By the end of the workday Monday, Bettendorf Police were able to give me a name from the accident report. I found a family member on Facebook and sent a message. I am not using the woman's name here, because she is undergoing treatment and is unable to supply her blessing.
She was taken to Iowa City and is undergoing a second surgery on her leg Thursday. She had to be intubated because of breathing difficulties related to damage to her ribs. She was still in intensive care and on the ventilator Wednesday, but they hoped to remove the breathing tube after the second surgery.
I told the family everything I knew, and they were grateful and sweet. But they would like to extend their thanks to the medic and the nurse. I would, too. The fact those two people just happened along at the moment they did is ... amazing.
If you know who they are, please email or call me: bickes@qctimes.com or 563-383-2316.
Meanwhile, if you could include a stranger in your good thoughts, she could use a little more help.