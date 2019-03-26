The problem with doing the math is the sticker shock.
Over the past two years, 71 homes have been built on the Rock Island Arsenal. The total cost, not including preliminary design and engineering, was $47.6 million.
If you divide the total price tag by the number of units, it would appear the federal government spent about $670,000 on each home. They're nice enough houses, but they're not $670,000 nice.
The median home range for new construction in the Quad-Cities is $250,000 to $400,000, but that includes the price of the land, which can vary considerably. At the Arsenal, the government already owned the land.
Part of the $47.6 million for the Arsenal houses went to site work, utilities and demolition of the island's 1970's housing. We can deduct the cost of demo, but site work and utilities are present in most new construction. Even if we're feeling generous and remove the cost for site and utility work, we're still miles from a bargain.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Louisville District managed the letting of the Arsenal construction contracts. A Freedom of Information request got us the price breakouts for the two contracts.
Most of the homes were built along the riverfront, between the Col. Davenport House and Quarters One. The second location is off the Island's main drag, Rodman Avenue, which is where the old housing was torn down.
A Kentucky-based contractor was awarded the contract for 33 single-family units. The line item for construction puts the price at $15,060,000, which is $456,363 per house. If we add the nearly $7 million for site work and utilities, the cost goes to $664,000 per house.
A Nevada-based company was awarded the contract for 15 duplexes at Rodman Avenue for $17,620,619, which amounts to a stumbling-if-not-staggering $1,174,707 per duplex. Eight family homes were awarded to the same contractor for $4,696,019, or $587,002 each.
Officials at the Corps in Louisville said several factors increased the cost of building on the island, including shallow rock excavation and the need for site fill.
"Accessing a military installation increases costs as well with increased security, background vetting and longer wait times for access, driving up overhead costs," Corps officials in Louisville said.
Also, the military is exceedingly demanding when it comes to quality control, requiring daily inspections, reports, testing and steep safety standards.
Other required add-ons drive up costs, too, such as the storm shelters built into each unit, sprinkler systems and energy-performance requirements related to insulation, windows and mechanicals.
Julie Huffer, executive officer for Quad-Cities Builders & Remodelers Association, said new construction in the Quad-Cities varies greatly, depending on land prices, as indicated. But other factors come into play, including code-enforcement costs and finishes.
While some of the Arsenal homes have upgraded kitchen countertops, laundry room storage and privacy fences, they are quite basic by today's standards. I easily found comparable new-home construction for sale in the Quad-Cities for about half the price of what went into the Arsenal houses.
But there's a bright spot — if you're inclined to accept the project manager's assessment of the deal taxpayers got on the Arsenal.
"Looking beyond the costs, these homes have introduced up to 71 new families to the Quad City area," wrote Sean Hoben, project manager, Military Support Section U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District. "... 71 families that will contribute to the economic growth and growth of the community."
One little snag: Hoben's statement isn't true.
Available housing on a military installation doesn't "introduce" families to the area. They're already here.
In recent years, the Arsenal has leased off-post housing for most of those assigned to the installation. And some families lived in the on-post housing stock that was demolished.
The new housing was intended to bring those assigned to the Rock Island Arsenal back onto the post. In other words, the occupants of the new housing aren't new people. They're just people who now are living on-post, rather than off.
Members of our military deserve a nice place to live. But not at twice the price.