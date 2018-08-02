It happens several dozen times a year in Rock Island County alone — a person passes away, and the cause of death is not known.
To find out what happened, the county coroner orders an autopsy.
Until 10 years ago, local funeral homes were paid to transport remains to out-of-town morgues, because the Quad-Cities does not have a board-certified forensic pathologist.
When Coroner Brian Gustafson was first elected in 2008, however, he convinced other county officials to permit him to deliver the bodies himself and attend most autopsies.
For her Off Limits Places series, columnist Barb Ickes attended an autopsy with Gustafson and discovered how death mysteries are solved.
The result is Sunday's Big Story.