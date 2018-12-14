Throw a tarp over something that's 140 feet tall, and it takes on an air of mystery.
Neighbors to the million-gallon elevated water tank at Marquette and 60th streets in Davenport are accustomed to its presence. It's been there for 40 years — long before many of the surrounding homes were built.
A reader tipped me off to the visual oddity, suggesting an Off Limits Places tour. Thanks to Iowa-American Water, we were allowed to slip under the tarp.
As I asked questions and photographer Andy Abeyta aimed his lens, seven unseen workers stood overhead blasting paint from inside the enclosed tank. Nearly every day, as I cross the Interstate 74 bridge from Moline to Bettendorf, I marvel at the rugged fearlessness of the men and women lay steel and pour concrete from high above the nearly frozen Mississippi River.
But the people working inside a giant steel fish bowl, 140 feet in the air, also are proving their mettle.
Danger: Construction zone
You have to know where to look for the opening.
The 16 sheets of once-white parachute material — each weighing 200 pounds — shroud the water tower completely. The tarps protect neighboring property from paint over-spray and sandblasting debris. But they also make it possible to regulate the temperature inside, so contractors can paint in otherwise-too-cold conditions.
At one spot behind a section of tarp, two wooden pallets stand on their sides about four feet apart, creating a passageway when the tarp is lifted. You have to bend over to clear the opening, but you must also pay attention to the cables and tubes that snake along the ground, entering and exiting the tarps like breathing tubes on an ailing giant.
I ducked through, straightened up and felt the surprise register on my face.
It's huge in there.
Running through the center is the tower's base. Inside the base is the staircase, which provides access to the tank above. On the early December day of our tour, however, the entrance to the tower base was stuffed with a giant black hose, which was recycling air in the tank above.
The foreman for the contractor, Julio Ruiz of Ohio-based American Suncraft, said the hose was sucking sandblasting material from the tank. Workers in the tank were wearing all the necessary breathing gear, and Ruiz said we wouldn't be able to access the staircase, because OSHA does not permit anyone who is not on the blasting team to enter.
I couldn't even pretend to be disappointed.
Even if no one had been inside the enclosed tank, the chance of me entering the windowless base was zero. In fact, I had to stop looking up at the tank, knowing there were people inside, because it caused my fight-or-flight instinct to kick in. I caught myself making note of the location of the standing pallets in case I had to make a run for it.
Like space travel and brain surgery, somebody's got to do it.
The team from American Suncraft already was in town, having painted water tanks this year in Clinton and LeClaire. The 60th Street tank wasn't supposed to be painted until spring, but American Water Company spokeswoman Lisa Reisen said it made sense to take advantage of the workers while they were in town.
"We're just sort of getting a jump on it," she said. "They're doing some interior work, but it's mostly exterior, and it'll be finished in the spring."
How do they do it?
Despite the early cold and freakish foot of snow we got in November, rehab of the water tower is well underway.
The necessary sandblasting has been done on the exterior, which also has been covered in primer. The 138 gallons of primer were applied to the tank, base and support structure with both rollers and sprayers, Ruiz said.
When you're under the tarp and you look directly up or down, you get an idea of what's been happening.
Looking up, you see that the rigging is still in place for the painters. Their scaffold planks rest upon tension cables that are part of the support structure. What we could not see were the "manway openings" and roof hatches the team uses to enter and exit the tank.
Looking down, I wasn't quite sure what I was seeing. I first thought we were standing on mud until I saw a piece of plywood peeking out from under it.
"That's a combination of abrasive cleaner and sandblasted material," Ruiz said, adding that some of the tubes running under the tarps pulled dust from the air during sandblasting. And some of the tubes pumped in heat to keep the area at least 35 degrees for painting and 45 to 50 degrees for curing.
When painting towers in the summer, he said, some cool air is pumped in, but the shade that's created by the tarps helps keep temperatures down, too.
Whenever his team is working on a tower, Ruiz said, they wear harnesses and are "100 percent always tied off."
In the spring, the crew will use about 100 gallons of paint to cover everything. They'll probably work the same schedule they've been working during their trio of tank projects in the area, which is typically 14 straight days, followed by a couple-day break to go home.
"We have seven in the tank now, and six are blasting," Ruiz said. "One person is always watching the (air) hoses."
As soon as the blasting and priming is finished for the season, the tank will be put back into service until the painters return.
How do the towers work?
In the Quad-City area alone, Iowa-American Water has spent about $2 million this year on storage-tank maintenance.
Since we weren't able to go inside the tank-access staircase at 60th Street, Reisen arranged it so Abeyta could take pictures inside a similar water tower in LeClaire. In his photos, you can see the outside of the main "stem" that supports the elevated tank. It flares out at the bottom like a skirt, and the entrance resembles an igloo.
Built at the edge of a cornfield, the LeClaire tower has a small room just inside the entrance. The stairs then continue almost straight upward — like ascending a narrow, vertical tube. Though well-lit, there are no windows or openings of any kind, just a few seams in the steel walls of the tube.
Under the circumstances, I relied on Abeyta's pictures and words to provide an Off Limits look at a space that simultaneously fascinates and terrifies me.
"I expected cobwebs or something," he said. "But I was taken by how clean it was; very sterile-looking."
Thanks to the new paint job, it looks pristine on the outside, too.
"We have them on a maintenance rotation," Reisen said of the tower and tank painting, which will last for 15 to 20 years in our climate. "It's much cheaper to maintain them than to build new."
To ready the structures for their upgrades, the tanks have to be emptied, of course.
"The water level is brought down as low as possible prior to draining," Reisen said.
The cell-phone towers that utility companies are paid rent to place on their water tanks also have to be temporarily relocated. But that's simpler than emptying and refilling a million-gallon tank. For context, consider that an Olympic-size swimming pool holds just upwards of 660,000 gallons.
Early 1990s technology allows utility companies to monitor tank levels remotely. As water is used, it can be refilled as needed from the treatment facility. And that's the case for all the towers, including those in LeClaire and the farther-flung Dixon.
In addition to providing consistent water pressure throughout the system, elevated tanks supply water during high-demand periods in the summer and when lots of water is needed for firefighting.
Inside a tank
Naturally, I wanted to know what the inside of a tank looks like. In response to my detailed questions, Reisen sent photographic evidence from 1986. The photo was taken from inside the then-new ground-level water tank at Ripley Street in Davenport.
The empty tank looks like a skating rink or a very large tent, given the stake-like poles coming down from the high ceiling.
In the photo, Reisen is leaning on one side of a pole, and a man with a legal pad is leaning on the other. That man, of course, is our retired Bill Wundram.
And it was Wundram-like curiosity that compelled Rolf Shave to send an email, suggesting we ask for permission to slip under "the big top" at 60th Street. Retired, Shave said he has the luxury of free time to observe the curious goings-on at the tarp-covered tower.
He's been watching the work from his home, less than a quarter mile from the water tower, he said, and has stopped to talk to the painting team.
"I've been around a lot of job sites, and these craftsmen are obviously absolutely top notch," he said. "My words: There are no workers on site; they are all technicians and craftsmen."
With nerves of steel.