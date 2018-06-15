A drive downriver to Muscatine or upstream to Cordova would be required just to get across the Mississippi River from the Quad-Cities.
That's what the worn-out bridge at Sabula is doing, making a 36-mile commute out of a 5-minute drive.
The 500-or-so people who inhabit Iowa's only island city are taking the inconvenience of a shut-down bridge remarkably well. Most seem less concerned with their own frustrations than with the make-or-break damage being done to the handful of island businesses.
The emergency closure of the key spans connecting eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois is doing serious damage to the few businesses that have survived on the islet until now.
As the state scrambles to give them some relief, the people of Sabula are doing their best to muster the patience it's going to take to endure three more months of hassle and hardship.
An eye witness to the failure
After 37 years in North Carolina, it was time for the natives of Dubuque to come home.
Jean Kapparos and Paul Reinhardt bought the handsome brick two-story home on the northern edge of Sabula two summers ago.
They moved there in November and resolved their retirement plans: They would open a bed-and-breakfast on the little island, luring guests with offers of fishing, kayaking and front-row seats to the abundant wildlife that shares their solitude.
From the rear of the couple’s manicured lot — on the stamped concrete or the upper-level decks — a lake emerges from the Mississippi backwaters.
The wayward cast of a fishing line from the back yard of La Belle Porte B&B easily could have landed upon the surface of the adjacent bridge. It's that close.
For 85 years, tourists, the people of Jackson and Carroll counties and those living on Sabula depended on that bridge. In February, they all discovered just how much they depended on the only access to the 2-mile causeway that leads to the much bigger bridge over the Mississippi River and into Savanna, Illinois.
“The bridge dropped drastically in one day,” Kapparos said of what she observed in the island winter. “It was sinking on the northwest side. When a semi went over it, I noticed it bouncing for the first time.”
The Iowa Department of Transportation noticed it, too.
Citing safety concerns, the DOT closed the bridge at the end of February, estimating a replacement would be finished by the end of May. The finish date then was extended to mid-July. Now it’s September.
Sandy soil in the mighty river’s overflow waters has complicated drilling, delaying construction. The closure now has been cutting the island off from its most-traveled route and daily-desired destinations for more than 100 days.
Another long 100 days lie ahead.
The lucky ones
Jean Kaparros wasn’t particularly bothered by a couple of Memorial Day weekend cancellations at La Belle Porte.
The B&B is so close to the closed bridge, part of the property is being used to stage and store construction equipment. That kind of commotion is kryptonite to some people, especially those wishing to relax. But others are drawn to it; like the many Quad-Citians who are mesmerized by the bridge progress in our pool.
“We lost a couple of bookings because of it, but we also had one guest register who was looking forward to seeing it,” Kaparros said of the neighboring hubbub. “We don’t have our livelihood dependent upon the activity on the island. This is just something for us to do in retirement; not the way we make a living.
“For us, having the bridge closed is kind of inconvenient. On the other hand, we’re used to a commute.”
Even though crews sometimes have the area lit up for nighttime work until 11 p.m., Kaparros and Reinhardt have few complaints.
“We bought window shades, so we’re good,” she said. “We are enjoying it. We’re learning a lot. We enjoy our evenings without motorcycle and traffic noise. And, for us, it’s an intrigue.”
Just up the island, it’s a threat.
The suffering
The once-busy bridge on the north end of Sabula is gone, taking with it the tourists and neighbors who used it.
The bridge had been a critical link to jobs, goods and services for island residents, but it was the flow into town that made it possible to run a business. As it is, Sabula has been able to sustain just a couple of bars, one restaurant, an ice cream shop and a convenience store.
Mayor Troy Hansen says they’re all in trouble.
“Summer is a huge time for our area,” he said. “Summer money gets you through the winter months. That’s one of my concerns, keeping them open.
“We’re offering low-interest loans; whatever we can do. As a town, we’re even dipping into our funds to give them some support.
“With the construction, the town has become a dead-end street. Because of the commute, even our general contractors who do work on both sides of the river have to limit it to one side or the other.
“It really changes things, and it’s not doing our businesses any good.”
Pie and pancakes
At a table occupied by a half-dozen breakfast plates and cheerful conversation, Jim and Judy Bowling were counting their blessings.
“We can’t get to our church in Savanna, so we go to the Catholic church in Preston, which is just 10 or 12 miles away,” Judy said. “Everybody’s real welcoming, knowing the situation.”
But the cheer was short-lived. Everyone in town knows the restaurant is struggling.
That’s why the Bowlings and the owners of the new B&B make a point of taking extra meals each week at The Sandbar Grill.
Known for homemade pie and pancakes that drape over the edges of a dinner plate, The Sandbar has about a dozen tables and a two-county following. But it’s now an hour’s drive for the customers just across the Mississippi River in Savanna.
The repeated delays in replacing the backwater bridge is drowning The Sandbar.
“We’re behind over 50 percent,” co-owner Mike Young said. “We were prepared for construction to take 40 days, not six months. If we get to winter, and the bridge isn’t open, I’ll have to close.
“Everybody’s cut back on their hours, especially the waitresses. The thing is, most of our costs don’t change. We still have to pay for insurance and lights and workers’ comp.”
Next door to the restaurant are the post office and city hall. Across from them, at the corner of Broad Street and Sycamore, is K&J's Hop-N-Shop.
It isn’t hoppin’, either.
Thanks to the gas guy
Spring and summer, especially the weekends, are the year’s bread and butter for the only place on Sabula that sells bread and butter.
Even though she makes just a few cents on every gallon of gas she sells at K&J's Hop-N-Shop, owner Kris Mussmann needs those tourists’ pennies to fuel the operation.
“They stop to get gas or even to use the restroom or ask for directions, and people buy things,” she said. “In May, I was down 17 percent overall. I’m down at least 25 percent now.
“At this time of year on weekends, I’m easily doing $10,000 (in sales). Now I’m closer to $6,000, maybe $7,000.”
The tourist trade isn’t huge on Sabula, but it’s been enough to sustain the Hop-N-Shop since Mussmann bought the place three years ago.
People from Savanna used to pop over to have pie at The Sandbar and maybe pop in at the Hop-N-Shop. With the bridge out, there’s no more popping over. And the same goes for the bicyclists and antique car club regulars who made sure the island was on their route.
Four gas pumps on the island's main drag made Hop-N-Shop an easy stop. The pizza, tacos, sandwiches, fried chicken, homemade cookies, beer, wine — you name it — gave Mussmann the chance to make a real go of it.
“I used to get a load and a half a week in gas, and my bill was about $32,000 a week,” she said. “You don’t make much on it, but, as I said, the gas business brings a lot of other business.
“My gas sales are way down, but my gas guy is an independent trucker, and I don’t have to pay when it’s delivered. I get time. I don’t know where I’d be without my gas guy.”
What about Mayor Hansen’s offer of help in the way of low-interest or no-interest loans?
“The loan offer is great, but I then have another payment to make,” Mussmann said. “I couldn’t start paying until next summer. Remember: My summer money is my winter money.
“We’ll get by. It’s just scary.”
Complicating matters is the inability to conveniently stock up. She’s used to running across the bridge to Savanna for supplies, but she now must drive to Clinton and shop at several places to get the produce and other goods she needs.
“If the bridge really is done as they’re saying in early September, I’ll get a couple of months of business,” Mussmann said. “I hope we get bombarded, so I have some money for winter.”
Working on relief
It's too soon to say how much relief the new ferry will carry to Sabula.
It can't hurt.
Mayor Hansen has been trying for months to find a solution to the commute problem and to get more people onto the island to support its businesses.
"I called Casville (Car Ferry in Wisconsin), and they were willing to come down and run the ferry a few days a week," he said. "They were going to charge a pretty heavy fee, so they could make a profit."
When the DOT stepped in about a month ago, state money also became a factor.
"They ended up finding a company that had one (vessel) available, and they arranged to get it here fast by using two captains and keeping it moving for 24 hours straight," the mayor said. "The DOT is picking up the tab."
From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the ferry is running from a small marina just around a backwater bend from the closed bridge, carrying 15 cars and up to 80 people. Its destination is the Savanna riverfront, where the downtown, including a grocery store, is within walking distance.
"It's not going to solve all our problems, but it should relive some stress, including financial," Hansen said.
Back at the Sandbar, restaurant co-owner Mike Young said he doesn't have particularly high hopes for the ferry's impact on his business, but it's possible the boat will deliver some sorely missed tourists.
"It's the road that's killing us," restaurant customer Judy Bowling declared. "You have to have traffic."
And the ferry will bring some, the mayor reminded.
"Probably the biggest draw in the beginning will be tourism," he said. "It's that novelty of a ferry across the Mississippi River."
Besides, something is better than nothing.
"We have to try," Hansen said. "The attitude in town has been pretty positive through this. At first, the delays were really frustrating, but our citizens have been really awesome. For the everyday commuter, hitting the ferry when you need to could be good for you.
"It's going to be a learning curve for everybody — even the DOT. They don't deal with ferries in Iowa. Of course, they don't deal with many islands filled with people, either."