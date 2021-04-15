Ickes: A sweet deal on Davenport's riverfront baseball stadium

Pretend you have a rental property.
You invest thousands of dollars in upgrades to the house, then cut your tenant's rent in half.
Who would do that?
But the scenario is similar to what Davenport is doing with its riverfront baseball stadium, Modern Woodmen Park.
Under a new 10-year lease with Main Street Iowa (ownership of the Quad Cities River Bandits), the city is on the hook to pay more than $500,000 a year in stadium improvements. Main Street's lease payment, meanwhile, is going from $273,000 a year to $150,000 annually.
Also bizarre is the explanation that the new contract restores the city's right to control its own property.
“Before, basically, if the team wanted a project and they had funding available, regardless of what the project was and how the city felt about the project, they could do the project," City Administrator Corri Spiegel said Wednesday.
Wow.
So, previously, Davenport let its tenant do what it wanted with the ballpark. No longer willing to put up with that, the city now is nearly cutting their rent in half. That'll show 'em.
Alderman Judith Lee, 8th ward, put it this way: "He (River Bandits owner Dave Heller) had a great deal. We had a terrible deal. Now he has a good deal, and we have more control."
Hopefully a good deal for the ballpark, too, Heller has a new contract with the Kansas City Royals to make the River Bandits an advanced-A affiliate of the Royals. But the agreement requires Modern Woodmen Park to meet Major League Baseball facility standards.
Venues such as Davenport's must comply with the costly demands. In fact, the city is going to spend $511,000 a year over the next 10 years — more than $5 million in total — to further upgrade a ballpark that taxpayers already have spent millions of dollars upgrading.
The ongoing public investment in the property, including flood protection and full-scale renovations, make clear the public supports the ballpark. Of course. It's a wonderful asset to the whole Quad-Cities, and we're lucky to have it.
But shouldn't such a great asset be contributing to its own success?
The city council's approval of the new lease was based in part on numbers provided by Visit Quad Cities, which portrays the ballpark as a huge contributor. The destination-marketing group for our area said the River Bandits had a direct economic impact of $18.7 million a year.
Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said the data and information used to reach the $18.7 million figure came from Main Street and included jobs, hotel rooms and retail sales, among other things.
For the six months that minor-league baseball is played in Davenport, it generates $3 million a month in direct economic impact? I admit: I'm skeptical.
Also dubious is how long it will take for the River Bandits to recover from the double-whammy blows of record flooding in 2019, then the pandemic. The coronavirus shut down games last year, and attendance restrictions still are in place this season. It's devastating.
And now the MLB requirements.
The city isn't alone in meeting those demands, though. Heller also has considerable new expenses related to the new standards.
He said Thursday that he has to use two more buses because he's required to use three buses, not one, to transport his team to games. If they travel more than 350 miles with no off day, the River Bandits are required to travel by plane.
If the opposing team is more than 50 miles away, they have to stay in a hotel; No more driving home after games in Cedar Rapids or Peoria.
Main Street has to supply meals to opposing teams and has to equip the ballpark dining rooms with more equipment. Because of the pandemic, Heller said, he's getting a costly new point-of-sale system for cashless transactions.
In other words, baseball still is on the ropes from the pandemic even as the enterprise becomes more costly to those involved in it.