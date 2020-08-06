ICKES: As schools start up again, school nurses say it will be 'uncharted territory'

Imagine being a school nurse right now.
Even they can't imagine it.
The bottom line is this: The multitude of symptoms associated with COVID-19 includes most of the same symptoms elementary school kids go to the nurses' office for every day.
"What it comes down to is there can be no sick children in school," said Karen Baber, the nurse at George O. Barr Elementary School in Silvis.
Having worked as an emergency room nurse, nurse practitioner and nursing-school instructor for 45 years, Baber is entering her second year as a school nurse. And it's like starting all over, because no one has experience with trying to identify and isolate this disease in public schools.
Sue Ickes (my beloved aunt) has been a school nurse in East Moline for 26 years, and it's all brand new to her, too.
"This is uncharted territory," she said of filling in as nurse at Ridgewood Elementary after retiring last year. "I won't be surprised if things come to a grinding halt pretty quickly.
"I know it's best for the kids to be in the building; I do. We worry constantly about neglect, abuse, hunger. Statistically, the kids seem to be coming out OK with this disease. It's the staff — the adults — and the people the kids are taking it home to that we know are at risk."
Baber made the same prediction.
"Personally, I will be surprised if we stay in school all year," she said. "We'll be introducing new exposures to parents, and many of our kids are being cared for by their grandparents.
"Maybe kids haven't been getting the virus as much, because we've kept them at home?"
As they head for the front lines of the unknown, Baber and Ickes are equipped as best they can be. They will wear masks, face shields, gowns and gloves. Every student entering their buildings will have a temperature taken by staff. The threshold for isolating a student is a temperature of 100.4 or higher.
From there, all they can do is their best.
"At Ridgewood and Hillcrest (elementaries) we're using the gym for isolation, and other schools are using whatever space makes sense," Ickes said. "Anybody's who's sick, I can majorly space them out.
"Our superintendent made it a priority before COVID to staff each of the four elementary schools and middle school with a nurse. We were seeing increases in chronic illness, such as diabetes, asthma and allergies."
Medications still must be administered by school nurses, who also have to deal with injuries as they try to manage this still-emerging pandemic.
Let's face it: Kids aren't self-aware little creatures, and they spread germs like it's their job. Risk-reduction protocols have cancelled gym classes and hallway time and other high-contact activities.
But you can't keep kids in bubbles, and you can't force parents to be responsible.
"We have kids come into the office all the time who have a sore throat, and we ask when it started," Baber said. "They'll say, 'I woke up with it, and Mom said I should try to go to school.'
"That can't happen anymore. We've always tried to keep kids in school, but we can't do that now. All of this falls on the school nurse, finding out who is sick and where they've been. We're basically doing our own contact tracing."
Just as it's been with other aspects of this outbreak, we won't know what's going to happen until it happens. But we do know that we cannot have the same old expectations about education.
"Parents want their kids to get back in school," Baber said. "They tell us they just want to get back to normal. This isn't going to be normal.
"There is no one to blame here. Medicine is always changing, and those of us who live in this world understand that. If things go badly, we have the state's support in Illinois to change course. I feel sorry for the people in Iowa."
We learned or should have learned things from the Spanish Flu — the pandemic of 1918 that lasted two years, came in several waves and killed about 675,000 Americans.
"Our ancestors have gone through this," Baber said. "Many of those who did survive later showed Parkinson's Disease. Think about it like chickenpox coming back as shingles.
"I worry what the long-term effects might be. Is there something that's going to come back years from now?
"We know there is damage related to kids being out of school. We don't know what's more damaging, though."
And that is just a glimpse of what it's like to be a school nurse right now.
