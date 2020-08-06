ICKES: As schools start up again, school nurses say it will be 'uncharted territory'

But you can't keep kids in bubbles, and you can't force parents to be responsible.

"We have kids come into the office all the time who have a sore throat, and we ask when it started," Baber said. "They'll say, 'I woke up with it, and Mom said I should try to go to school.'

"That can't happen anymore. We've always tried to keep kids in school, but we can't do that now. All of this falls on the school nurse, finding out who is sick and where they've been. We're basically doing our own contact tracing."

Just as it's been with other aspects of this outbreak, we won't know what's going to happen until it happens. But we do know that we cannot have the same old expectations about education.

"Parents want their kids to get back in school," Baber said. "They tell us they just want to get back to normal. This isn't going to be normal.

"There is no one to blame here. Medicine is always changing, and those of us who live in this world understand that. If things go badly, we have the state's support in Illinois to change course. I feel sorry for the people in Iowa."

We learned or should have learned things from the Spanish Flu — the pandemic of 1918 that lasted two years, came in several waves and killed about 675,000 Americans.