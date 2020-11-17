Few feel the pandemic pressure more than those trying to save their restaurants and bars, pay employees, feed their families and pay their bills.

The stress cannot be overstated.

When Moline put out a call to business owners, offering $300,000 in grants for COVID-19 mitigation efforts, more than 50 restaurant/bar owners instantly stepped forward, writing Impact Statements about the pandemic's affect on their operations. If they have followed Illinois' COVID-19 mitigation orders, they qualify for $5,000 each from the city's CARES Act funds.

Geoff Manis is manager for Moline Centre Main Street, an economic-development focused mission. He previously worked for environmental non-profit Living Lands and Waters.

"I've been in many, many natural disaster areas with Living Lands," he said. "So much of it resembles this."

As a member of the committee charged with the handling of the grant-money applications, Manis spoke with every applicant. He knows the struggles better than most.

"I spoke personally with every one (applicant), and each conversation was tough," he said. "For these people, their small business is like a family member, and that family member is very, very sick.

"There were definitely tears."

Following are portions of some of the letters from Moline bar and restaurant owners, describing their hardships.

Aircraft Grill & Bar

“What really impacted us with having to close was that we had just opened our doors to the community for the first time in February. We lost a lot of staff due to not being able to pay them because of lack of business even after opening inside again. We had a staff of about 10 hardworking people just trying to save money wherever we could. I've put so much money into this restaurant and right now I'm hanging on by a thread. Even though we are closed, the bills keep coming. I was really hoping that with the staff wearing masks and the customers and all the sanitizing and cleaning that was going on we’d be able to stay open because we cannot afford to close, but unfortunately we are no longer open," Nuredin “Denny” Kadriu, owner

Analog Arcade Bar II

“We opened our business in late December of 2018. The week after we opened, we were met with the worst winter the area had ever seen. After the cold weather subsided, the flood happened and set us back even further. After the water receded, business wasn’t quick to come back. We fought hard and celebrated a great month in February of 2020, the first month we felt we had met our sales goals since we opened.

“And then, Covid happened," Dan Bush, operating partner

Coya’s Café

“With winter coming along our sales will drop and now that we can’t have dine in, we will only be able to rely on carry out, curbside and delivery options for our business. As always, we will abide by the governor’s request but pray to God this does not impact more of our business than it already has. I do not want to have to make the decision to close our doors forever. I am doing everything I know and can to continue with my mother’s legacy to honor her. She would always tell me, ‘si se puede, no te rindas’ – ‘You can do it’ and ‘Never give up,' "Blanca Moran, owner

D’Lua Pancake and Burrito House

“We hereby inform you that the financial situation of our business has been very unfavorably impacted by Covid-19. But taking up the measure of closing dine-in is leaving us almost bankrupt. Every day we open is lost. On average we have lost 50% of sales and this does not allow us to sustain our expenses. We do not give up for our employees, but if this continues, we are expecting the worst. In these days we have used all the credit cards to be able to face the expenses. We have mortgaged everything we could to face all the losses, however we no longer have (any)where else to lean. Your help will allow us to pay the payroll and have the satisfaction that we are doing everything possible not to lay off employees and continue to be their source of income," Judith Mariscal, co-owner

El Mariachi

“When some restrictions were lifted, we invested in outside seating with patio tents, tables and seating. The increase expense was projected to assist with any level on income stream, however, we were hit by Derecho. Derecho damaged and blew away all of our invested seating.

“We had a weekly contract to provide food services through our mobile food truck restaurant for big companies such as John Deere and Arconic, which were also cancelled. All festivals through the season were cancelled, which meant that our food truck restaurant was unable to provide services, and this was another income blow.

“The hits keep coming. We also suffered two burglary attempts and had to replace windows and locks. Our upstairs tenants suffered the same fate. Our current state is bleak, as we are again shut down. Our income is dwindling, our employees are leaving, costs keep increasing, and now our boiler has broken," Virginia Castro, co-owner

Galena Brewing Company, Moline Ale House

“When we opened in May 2019, we were confident of our business plan and projected revenue and thus signed a 3-year lease with the building owner. The performance for just six months in 2019 proved that we made the right choice to open in Moline. However, the pandemic has changed that picture completely and sadly, we have not been able to meet all of our monthly rent expense," Kathleen Cameron, co-owner

Great Indian Restaurant

“Overall, we have lost more than 60% of our sales; it is hard to pay my employees with barely any income coming in. At the beginning of the year, we were closed from mid-March to May, and we lost more business than ever when we opened back up. This is the only source of income for my husband and myself, and we have three kids. Two of them are in college, and we pay their tuition for the most part. It is becoming harder for us to pay their tuition now with business being slow. We still have credit card debt, rent expense, utilities expense, etc. to pay off for the business and home. I’m not sure how that will be possible with the second wave of Covid-19, and dining closing once again," Sushma Kaur, owner

Lagomarcino’s

“I represent a family-owned business that has been a part of this community for for 112 years. I must admit, I am ‘running’ scared. I do not want Lagomarcino’s to end on ‘our watch.’

“My children remind me that our store has survived the Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1918, two World Wars and the Great Depression. This pandemic is our challenge," Beth Lagomarcino, co-owner

V.I.P’s Corner Bar & Grill

“We have been a family-owned & operated business in the City of Moline for 12 years and are now facing possible closure due to the hardship / restrictions that have been placed on Restaurants & Bars.

“We have lost the majority of our employees, due to the lack of business and the inability to meet payroll.

“This huge cut in revenue that is needed to pay rent, utilities, taxes and payroll, not to mention being able to purchase supplies, has devastated our business and our personal mental health as we worry every day about (the) well-being of us, our employees and our business," Lauri McNamee and Sandra Brown, owners

Wunder-Y

“In the spring, when my business was completely shut down, I lost all income and still had bills to pay. This was very difficult in more ways than one, and I felt a level of stress I have never felt before—facing an uncertain future that led to a complete loss of sleep that had further repercussions. During that time, I created an area outside for customers to drink and eat outside. I paid for all of the materials that went into that and built it myself. I knew that it was the only way that I would be able to stay in business with the restrictions that were enacted due to the coronavirus. Unfortunately, the colder months are approaching and that outdoor space will no longer be of much use," Leonard Hafner, owner

