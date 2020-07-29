ICKES: Be careful. These seeds arriving in the mail from China may be a plant.

"Do not open the package, plant the seeds, or throw them out," Illinois Ag officials advise. "Please keep all seeds unopened and with their original packaging and labels, including mailing labels, until further instruction is provided.”

Several friends have received the small packages, many of which indicate they contain jewelry. That's how we know, even if it's nothing environmentally nefarious, it's likely a scam. It's entirely possible, Ag officials acknowledge, that the mass mailing is a mere marketing ploy.

Krista Lisser with the Illinois Department of Agriculture said Wednesday that her office is collecting information about recipients of the packages to then forward to the USDA, just in case.

She noted that not every seed that comes unsolicited in the mail is suspect. For instance, the University of Illinois Extension Service has sent unsolicited pollinators, urging residents to plant them.

"The seeds coming from foreign countries are the ones we're looking at," she said.

One problem, though, is that many people order seeds online without knowing where they're coming from. In this case, however, many of those who received the China seeds never have ordered any plantings online.