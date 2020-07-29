ICKES: Be careful. These seeds arriving in the mail from China may be a plant.

Quad-City homes are among those in the U.S. that have received unordered seeds in the mail from China.
It has a lot of people spooked.
At least two dozen state departments of agriculture, including Iowa and Illinois, are warning citizens to absolutely not plant the seeds. You are not even supposed to open the packages, nor should you throw them away.
One of the chief concerns at the moment is that the seeds are invasive-plant species, which can destroy native plants and damage crops.
In Iowa: The Department of Agriculture is asking anyone who receives unlabeled seed from an unknown origin to retain the original packaging and report it immediately at 515-281-5321.
Recipients should not open the seed packet, plant the seed or attempt to destroy it. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship or United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) will collect, analyze and properly destroy the seeds.
In Illinois: Anyone who receives unordered seeds in the mail should contact the Illinois Department of Agriculture by emailing the following information to agr.seeds@Illinois.gov: First and last lame, phone number and the number of packages received.
"Do not open the package, plant the seeds, or throw them out," Illinois Ag officials advise. "Please keep all seeds unopened and with their original packaging and labels, including mailing labels, until further instruction is provided.”
Several friends have received the small packages, many of which indicate they contain jewelry. That's how we know, even if it's nothing environmentally nefarious, it's likely a scam. It's entirely possible, Ag officials acknowledge, that the mass mailing is a mere marketing ploy.
Krista Lisser with the Illinois Department of Agriculture said Wednesday that her office is collecting information about recipients of the packages to then forward to the USDA, just in case.
She noted that not every seed that comes unsolicited in the mail is suspect. For instance, the University of Illinois Extension Service has sent unsolicited pollinators, urging residents to plant them.
"The seeds coming from foreign countries are the ones we're looking at," she said.
One problem, though, is that many people order seeds online without knowing where they're coming from. In this case, however, many of those who received the China seeds never have ordered any plantings online.
While some of the envelopes contain only an address but no name, one of my friends, Lori Gustafson, received the same envelope as others, but it was addressed to her. Like many people, she ordered seeds in early spring when stores were closed, but she doesn't recall where she ordered them from.
Lori's are black and resemble lotus seeds, which she recalled ordering in about March. Other mystery seeds I've seen online look much different from hers.
The envelope shows the return address is Suzhou JiangSu, China. Suzhou is known for its classical gardens, but we don't yet know whether the information on the envelope is legit. It also contains this statement: "I certify that the particulars given in this declaration are correct and this item does not contain any dangerous articles prohibited by legislation or by postal or customers (Customs) regulation."
But we know the sender wasn't truthful about the item being mailed, because Lori's seed envelope says it contains a ring.
No one has an officially tally, because the packages still are being collected and sent to the USDA. But Lisser with Illinois Ag said her office got about 100 calls Tuesday and already had about 200 Wednesday morning — the day after the agency issued its appeal to citizens.
Any lab testing for species and genetic makeup of the seeds will be done at the federal level, she said.
It's unlikely that a foreign power is attempting to overthrow the U.S. one garden at a time, but we have to be careful. We're all a little on edge these days, and you never know: The seeds could be a plant.
