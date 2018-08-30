A craving for an Egg McMuffin doesn't just back down.
And that's what motivated me the morning of July 9 as I turned off State Street in downtown Bettendorf and into the McDonald's parking lot. Years of habit steered me through the lot and into the drive-thru lane. Optimistically ignoring the absence of the drive-thru menu board, I proceeded to the window, figuring the menu was simply being replaced.
It wasn't until I was directly aligned with the drive-up window and was confronted with a "Closed" notice that I was able to process my error.
The State Street McDonald's had been closed for a full month, according to the sign. The parking lot was bare, but I hadn't noticed. Black tarps were taped over windows; I didn't see 'em. My keen observational aptitude had succumbed to a powerful taste for a toasted English muffin. I'd been blinded by desire.
I'm not proud of it.
Another month-plus after learning of the demise of a Mickey-D's that has held its position since 1982, I'm no closer to knowing what happened. There are plenty of other drive-thrus to answer the call, of course, but some mysteries stick to you like a piece of warm American cheese.
Others took note of the sudden closure, too, and our 'Ask the Times' writer, Roy Booker, sought out an answer. He reached a "field brand reputation manager" from the chain's corporate office, but she was vague.
"While McDonald's has always appreciated serving its Bettendorf customers over the years, the company is continually reviewing its restaurant locations to ensure long-term success for the business moving forward," Anne Christensen offered in an email.
A between-the-lines interpretation suggests the restaurant was under-performing.
"The long-and-short of it is: I don't know why it closed," said Jeff Reiter, Bettendorf's economic development director. "I don't see it reopening. I would assume it's not going to sit vacant for long, though. I would think the property will be on the market by the end of the year.
"I don't know whether it (closure) was a local decision or a corporate decision."
And the owners aren't talking.
Quad-City franchise family, the Steinkes, have operated more than a dozen McDonald's in our area, including State Street. In 1958, the family gave us the Iowa Quad-Cities' first McDonald's — on Brady Street. And it lasted even longer than the State Street location's 36 years. Brady Street held on for 45 years.
When it closed in 2003, Brady Street was the 113th McDonald's restaurant out of the 13,000 that were in operation that year. It was no spring McChicken.
Our 60-year history with special sauce and sesame seeds is impressive. Though it seems that a McDonald's restaurant rarely closes, this one doesn't have a huge impact on the local market. Our supply remains ample; if not as thoroughly convenient as it was before June 9.
It is best now to move on and consider what attractive offering might make its way onto the State Street location. Though sandwiched between two one-ways, the property surely will appeal to some entrepreneur willing to bolster Bettendorf's evolving downtown facelift with another cosmetic injection.
"Based on the location, that (property) configuration is probably going to remain intact," Reiter said, adding there are no plans to make changes to the one-wayness of State and Grant streets.
And that's a relief. There must be others who can navigate the layout with their eyes closed.