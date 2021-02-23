Ickes: Body-cam video of Bettendorf shooting is graphic, moving

As the door was forced open, the image that came into view was horrifying. Clevenger was knelt on one knee with the child in front of his body, one arm around her neck and the knife sheath pressed to her throat.

In an instant, it was over.

Mesick fired one shot from the doorway, striking Clevenger in the head. His body barely had time to hit the floor before Ramos swept in and grabbed the girl, cooing over and over, "Come on, baby. Come on, baby."

As he carried her through the garage and into the driveway, another officer approached, offering to take the child. Ramos did not let her go.

Away from the house, he set the child down and gently asked her questions; "What's your name, Honey?"

Blood was visible on her face, hand and legs. She'd sustained minor injuries from Clevenger, and some of the blood was his.

The child was crying, but she was not hysterical. She got out her name and told Ramos, "I'm OK. I want Mommy."

As he moved toward the front yard, Ramos' camera showed the other children that police were removing from the house through a basement window. Twin boys, about the same age as the little girl, also wanted their parents; they just wanted to go home.