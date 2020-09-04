Ickes: Davenport police shooting justified, indeed

Most of us can't even imagine it.
During the night of rioting in late spring in Davenport, three police officers encountered a worst-case-scenario. Pulling into a dark alley, their vehicle was showered in gunfire.
The events described by Scott County Attorney Mike Walton are precisely what police train for. The resulting courage cannot be taught.
Walton's job was to look at all the evidence collected by Iowa's Division of Criminal Investigation and the Scott Count Sheriff's Department in the June 1 shooting death of Marquis Tousant. At first, no one knew for sure whose gun killed the 23-year-old Rock Island man.
Three months later, we now know it was a Davenport police officer who fired the shot, and his actions have been declared justifiable.
Walton's thorough, four-page report hits all the low lights. Most compelling, though, is the portrayal of officers' conduct during a sudden encounter with violent chaos.
It was just before 3 a.m., and Sgt. Scott Lansing was behind the wheel of an unmarked Ford F150. Lt. Greg Behning was in the front passenger seat. Detective Pat Sievert was in the back seat.
The trio was part of what may have been one of the largest-ever assembled collection of Quad-City law enforcement, responding to the civil unrest that was mirrored in other U.S. cities in response to the police shooting of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
"On Sunday, May 31, 2020 large groups of people began congregating in various locations. Large groups moved about the city in vehicles, often gathering at retail establishments, including North Park Mall and Walmart," Walton wrote. "By the morning of June 1, 2020, the city had experienced extensive property damage, burglary, theft, numerous shootings and ultimately the injury by gunfire of Sgt. Scott Lansing and the shooting deaths of Italia Kelly and Marquis Tousant."
All available personnel were ordered into service, blanketing the city. All available police vehicles also were called into service, which is why Lansing, Behning and Sievert were in the pickup truck.
They were patrolling the downtown area, looking for vehicles and suspects involved in the violence and mayhem that erupted earlier in the night.
When they saw a suspect vehicle in the alley between 14th and 15th streets, east of Myrtle Street, Lansing followed into the alley.
The truck came under fire, shattering windows and slicing through steel.
Worse, Lansing was hit.
A bullet struck him in the leg, another hit the firearm that was holstered to his hip. Mercifully, the bullets that struck the sergeant's head rest missed him, barely.
From the front passenger's seat, Behning shot back, firing through the truck's rear window. He aimed in the direction of the gunfire flashes coming from Lansing's side of the truck, Walton wrote.
"The F150 began taking gunfire from additional sources from the front," he wrote. "Lansing was seriously injured and having difficulty driving. The vehicle was damaged by gunfire and was not accelerating properly."
Try to get your imagination around these details: You're in a dark alley, looking for people who have been tearing the town apart, and one of you has been shot. More gunfire explodes around you. All that's missing is someone rising from behind the saloon bar with a shotgun.
This was Wild West stuff.
"Lansing was able to drive the vehicle far enough to reach safety," Walton wrote. "They then obtained aid and were brought to the hospital."
Neither Lansing nor Sievert fired their weapons, he said.
The car they'd followed into the alley ultimately crashed while being pursued by other officers. It contained seven firearms and ammunition. Six occupants face charges.
The body of the seventh suspect from the alley, Marquis Tousant, was found by officers who were collecting evidence from the shooting. Found in the driveway of 1103 W. 15th St., a 9 mm Luger semiautomatic pistol was under his body, Walton said.
Evidence processing showed at least five shots were fired from Tousant's gun, including the one that was removed from Sgt. Lansing's holster and those that struck his headrest.
In all, 32 rounds from four guns were fired at the three police officers as they drove into a dark alley during a night of wanton and historic unrest. Only one fired into the night. Their escape is astonishing.
Most of us can't even imagine it.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!