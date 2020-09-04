Ickes: Davenport police shooting justified, indeed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most of us can't even imagine it.

During the night of rioting in late spring in Davenport, three police officers encountered a worst-case-scenario. Pulling into a dark alley, their vehicle was showered in gunfire.

The events described by Scott County Attorney Mike Walton are precisely what police train for. The resulting courage cannot be taught.

Walton's job was to look at all the evidence collected by Iowa's Division of Criminal Investigation and the Scott Count Sheriff's Department in the June 1 shooting death of Marquis Tousant. At first, no one knew for sure whose gun killed the 23-year-old Rock Island man.

Three months later, we now know it was a Davenport police officer who fired the shot, and his actions have been declared justifiable.

Walton's thorough, four-page report hits all the low lights. Most compelling, though, is the portrayal of officers' conduct during a sudden encounter with violent chaos.

It was just before 3 a.m., and Sgt. Scott Lansing was behind the wheel of an unmarked Ford F150. Lt. Greg Behning was in the front passenger seat. Detective Pat Sievert was in the back seat.