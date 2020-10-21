ICKES: Do you remember? Moline police shot and killed an unarmed Black man in 1993. The officer was acquitted of second-degree murder.

If only someone had a cellphone.
Maybe a video would have shown what really happened all those years ago. It may have helped, or it may have made things worse.
We'll never know.
On July 9, 1993, a white Moline police officer shot and killed an unarmed black man. Shot at least four times, the two fatal shots struck Otha "O.J." Moore in the back.
Moore, 23, had called Moline Police, asking that someone stand by while he removed his belongings from his girlfriend's apartment in the housing complex known at the time as Springbrook Courts.
Officers Mike Rayburn and Jay Titus responded. Both became involved in altercations — Rayburn with Moore and Titus with Moore's brother.
While Titus said he saw his partner and Moore fighting, he was in his own struggle and didn't witness the shooting.
About two months after it happened, a Rock Island County grand jury handed down a second-degree murder indictment against Rayburn.
He testified that he feared for his life. He said Moore was hitting him in the head, and he felt him tug on his holster. He first shot Moore in the leg, then fired again when he feared he would lose consciousness and Moore would kill him and others.
Several witnesses said Moore pleaded with Rayburn not to shoot him again, saying, "I give up" and "You got me."
The jury acquitted Rayburn. He never returned to the police department.
For months and months, the case was the talk of the Quad-Cities, and the late sheriff Mike Grchan called it the "highest-profile case in my 25 years here."
The verdict had the effect we've come to expect: Black leaders called it "racist overkill" and police praised the verdict as just.
Though both sides braced for a violent reaction, it didn't come. Both sides, it seemed, had seen enough. It helped, no doubt, that the case went to trial.
It did not help that some spoke out of turn — way out of turn — before hearing any evidence. But that worked itself out, too.
In his eagerness to throw his support behind law enforcement, a longtime member of Moline's Police and Fire Commission did something dangerous. As one of three city Police/Fire commissioners, Lonnie James ultimately could have been in a position to decide on Rayburn's position with the police department.
But he didn't wait for any evidence.
Steve Etheridge, who died suddenly two years ago, was Moline's police chief at the time of the shooting. He recommended that Rayburn be fired on the grounds he violated the department's rules on the use of deadly force.
That's when then-commissioner James showed his cards, saying he thought the chief should be suspended, not Rayburn.
It got worse.
"Otha Moore was a ... criminal who attacked a cop," James declared. "When you're moving from one girlfriend to another, and living with a girlfriend and your illegitimate children, in a housing project — if that's a family man — I guess he's a family man."
In addition to being ignorant and irrelevant, the remarks were inaccurate. Police said Moore had "a few minor violations" but no felony convictions on his record.
James had more to say: "A black shoots another black and it's nothing. But a white shoots a black and it's all over the paper. Mr. Moore was on top of Mr. Rayburn, beating on him."
Chief Etheridge said the commission had not seen or heard any of the evidence in the case nor had the group heard testimony from witnesses to the shooting.
Members of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, SCLC, had become involved locally, largely to help keep the peace. They raised questions without raising hell.
The Rev. Donald Johnson, SCLC vice president, responded to James' maligning of Moore: "The real issue here is the conduct of the police officer, whether we agree with the victim's lifestyle or not. Even if Mr. James lived next door to Otha Moore, that doesn't justify his judging his lifestyle.
"The focus should be on why a trained, veteran police officer shot an unarmed man twice in the back."
About six months after the shooting, James resigned from the Fire & Police Commission at then-Mayor Stan Leach's urging.
It was a good call — right up there with the police chief's disclosure that Rayburn violated use-of-force policy and the grand jury's decision to indict.
A jury's hands is where the case belonged. The fact it went there probably spared the Quad-Cities considerable grief and turmoil.
But nobody won.
