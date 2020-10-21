ICKES: Do you remember? Moline police shot and killed an unarmed Black man in 1993. The officer was acquitted of second-degree murder.

Several witnesses said Moore pleaded with Rayburn not to shoot him again, saying, "I give up" and "You got me."

The jury acquitted Rayburn. He never returned to the police department.

For months and months, the case was the talk of the Quad-Cities, and the late sheriff Mike Grchan called it the "highest-profile case in my 25 years here."

The verdict had the effect we've come to expect: Black leaders called it "racist overkill" and police praised the verdict as just.

Though both sides braced for a violent reaction, it didn't come. Both sides, it seemed, had seen enough. It helped, no doubt, that the case went to trial.

It did not help that some spoke out of turn — way out of turn — before hearing any evidence. But that worked itself out, too.

In his eagerness to throw his support behind law enforcement, a longtime member of Moline's Police and Fire Commission did something dangerous. As one of three city Police/Fire commissioners, Lonnie James ultimately could have been in a position to decide on Rayburn's position with the police department.

But he didn't wait for any evidence.