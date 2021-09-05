Ickes: Don't count on a ride home right now

No problem. But not everyone can simply phone a friend.

It should be noted that my neighbors had no problem getting an Uber ride to the airport at 5 a.m. the previous Thursday. It appears, in other words, to be hit and miss.

Curious whether the apparent driver shortage is taking a toll on other local travelers, I asked Ashleigh Johnston, the airport's public relations and marketing manager, what their experience has been.

"We have a customer-service person who said we haven’t received any official complaints regarding Uber, but similar to what you experienced, we have heard anecdotally from employees and friends that finding a driver can be challenging," she replied in an email Thursday. "I don’t know that the lack of drivers is having a major impact, but I’m sure for those that do use it, it can be frustrating.

"But just today, we received a call from a passenger who is from New York, and he was so excited about our cheap parking rates because it meant he could park himself and not rely on Uber."

I checked several times Friday morning to see whether an Uber driver would be available to take me home from the Quad-City Times or from the Times to the airport in Moline. The first couple of tries resulted in a "no cars available" reply.