Ickes: Don't count on a ride home right now

It feels like we're having a shortage of everything, except extreme weather and arguing.
Good times.
As one friend said, in times like this, it's wise to have a Plan B.
Those of you who occasionally use ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft may already have detected the problem. While the plural of anecdote isn't data, the circumstantial evidence is strong.
My first experience was on Saturday, Aug. 14. Starved for socialization, I met a couple of friends in downtown Moline to enjoy each other and the great weather. They live downtown, but I got a ride and planned to Uber home.
We went to dinner, walked to a couple of bar/restaurant patios and stopped here and there for some live music. We had a great time.
Shortly after midnight, I put in an Uber request. For the next half hour, two of us tried to get a car, but the app kept telling us no cars were available. I had to find alternate means.
On Monday night, I was the alternate means.
The call from neighbors came at 10:30 p.m. They were at the Quad-City International Airport in Moline and couldn't get an Uber home. No drivers were available. A cab would take 45 minutes, and our neighborhood is less than 10 minutes from the airport, so they called me.
No problem. But not everyone can simply phone a friend.
It should be noted that my neighbors had no problem getting an Uber ride to the airport at 5 a.m. the previous Thursday. It appears, in other words, to be hit and miss.
Curious whether the apparent driver shortage is taking a toll on other local travelers, I asked Ashleigh Johnston, the airport's public relations and marketing manager, what their experience has been.
"We have a customer-service person who said we haven’t received any official complaints regarding Uber, but similar to what you experienced, we have heard anecdotally from employees and friends that finding a driver can be challenging," she replied in an email Thursday. "I don’t know that the lack of drivers is having a major impact, but I’m sure for those that do use it, it can be frustrating.
"But just today, we received a call from a passenger who is from New York, and he was so excited about our cheap parking rates because it meant he could park himself and not rely on Uber."
I checked several times Friday morning to see whether an Uber driver would be available to take me home from the Quad-City Times or from the Times to the airport in Moline. The first couple of tries resulted in a "no cars available" reply.
By 10 a.m., though, a driver was available. The one-way fee to the airport in an UberX would be $12.98. For an UberXL, I would pay $20.99. By 1:45 p.m., though, cars again were unavailable.
I can't say whether or to what extent the driver shortage has increased prices because I haven't used it for airport transport, so I lack a comparison. The fee seemed reasonable to me.
But a new Plan A is probably more reasonable, at least for now.
Long-term parking at the airport is $7 a day. On the fifth day, the parking fee becomes $35 total, and the sixth and seventh days are free.
As for a night on the town, it's not a good time to count on a ride-share app to get you safely home. And we don't always make the best choices when stranded at the end of the night.
From what I've read, many of those who drove for Uber and/or Lyft started driving instead for food-delivery apps, such as DoorDash and GrubHub during the pandemic. The drive-share folk are trying to bolster their fleets through various incentives and promotions.
Where there's demand, the supply surely will return.
Until then, a back-up plan may be the best route home.