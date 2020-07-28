ICKES: Get behind the Diamond Pledge of respect

It takes about 30 seconds.

It's meant for a lifetime.

The Rev. P. Wonder Harris came to the Quad-Cities from Mississippi in 1986 to pastor at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in East Moline. Thirty-four years later, at the age of 64, some of the pastor's most important work is ahead of him.

"My dad lived to be 104, so I've got 40 years to get it done," Harris said last week from the chapel at Mt. Zion. "I want to put this to bed in my lifetime."

He's talking about racism.

Of course, much of the country is either talking or arguing about racism. Harris, though, has an idea for helping us approach race in a way that removes some of the bias we don't like to admit having. It's a way to ask our minds to "pause assumptions" and look at others anew.

Called the Diamond Pledge, taking part is practically effortless. It's the way you think about your commitment that has power.

Pastor came up with the pledge before the death two months ago of George Floyd in Minneapolis. As we all know, the killing has renewed with considerable vigor protests and counter-protests related to the problem of police brutality against Blacks and others of color.