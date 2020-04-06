Ickes: I'm no Linda Cook, but ... here's what to stream this week

The genius of great movie reviewers, such as our Linda Cook, is the ability to succinctly define that which is especially good or engaging about a picture or why its very existence is an affront to the big screen.
Of course, most reviews fall somewhere in the middle.
The point is that reviewers have a gift for explicit deconstruction of weakness and strength.
I don't happen to share this gift. Even so, I'm offering up my recommendations for most-watchable original series on my go-to streaming services, Netflix and Amazon Prime.
My Facebook feed suggests a broad desire for suggestions on the Tylenol of cabin fever, television. So, first, a couple series I watched twice:
• Schitt's Creek (Netflix): The thing I learned from watching the whole series twice is that I didn't sufficiently appreciate the early episodes, because I was not yet fully smitten by the characters.
It took a season or two to realize, for instance, that Catherine O'Hara is a genius in every way, and I don't know where Daniel Levy has been all my life. By rerunning the series, I got to wallow from the start in the family's quirky charm.
• Grace and Frankie (Netflix): It's a grown-up 'Golden Girls' and a not-so-guilty pleasure, because laughter is necessary in these not-funny times.
The beauty of rerunning the Jane Fonda-Lilly Tomlin romp is bearing witness to the, um, maturing characters. It gets especially good as the characters of the grown children develop. Plus, Lilly Tomlin.
From the laughter-through-tears file:
• After Life (Netflix): This is all comedian/writer/actor Ricky Gervais, which may sound like bad news to some. However, if you don't like Gervais, the first season (second to be released later this month) could/should change your mind.
If you like funny, touching and off-beat, you'll dig After Life.
• The Kominsky Method (Netflix): This Alan Arkin, Michael Douglas series manages to make aging — even dying — dryly funny. It's an adulterated 'Grumpy Old Men,' and it soon will be added to my watched-it-twice list.
Here are a couple that may take an episode or two to grow on you:
• Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon): I know this was an instant hit for many, but I had a problem that hasn't entirely gone away in that I'm not crazy about the lead actress, Rachel Brosnahan. I can't quite put my finger on what it is, because she's clearly talented. But I often feel like the script and set carry this show.
The sets are eye candy a la Mad Men. I sincerely wish the Jewish summer camp in the Catskills was taking reservations today, because I would be on my way.
• Broadchurch (Amazon): The British drama didn't immediately take hold, but, once it did, there was no letting go. The storyline is compellingly delivered by a cast of powerhouse performances. It's definitely one-more-episode-before-bed-please viewing.
Here are a couple I'm slightly hesitant about recommending but enjoyed tremendously, nonetheless:
• Fleabag (Amazon): This oddly touching British comedy is so vulgar, I blushed while watching it alone. If the indecency isn't too off-putting, you're in for a treat.
• Goliath (Amazon): My only hesitation on this gritty down-and-out lawyer series is its gratuitous violence. Whether for shock or "artistic" value, I found most of the super-gross parts unnecessary.
But this series does something tricky. It delivers deep, dark, suspenseful tales that are told by characters you care about. Too many of these genres are filled with more villains than heroes and heroines, but Goliath endears you into darkness.
Documentaries, for better or worse:
• Hiroshima (Netflix): Part of the BBC's Greatest Events of World War II series, any non-historian will be astounded by what they learn from the Hiroshima episode. For instance, I had no idea the U.S. nuclear bombing of the Japanese city was largely hidden from Japanese people living outside the area.
The first-person accounts by survivors will grip you.
• Tiger King (Netflix): If you are not yet among the millions who have happily endured this virus-driven viral series, congratulations. Now go watch it.
