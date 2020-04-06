Ickes: I'm no Linda Cook, but ... here's what to stream this week

The beauty of rerunning the Jane Fonda-Lilly Tomlin romp is bearing witness to the, um, maturing characters. It gets especially good as the characters of the grown children develop. Plus, Lilly Tomlin.

From the laughter-through-tears file:

• After Life (Netflix): This is all comedian/writer/actor Ricky Gervais, which may sound like bad news to some. However, if you don't like Gervais, the first season (second to be released later this month) could/should change your mind.

If you like funny, touching and off-beat, you'll dig After Life.

• The Kominsky Method (Netflix): This Alan Arkin, Michael Douglas series manages to make aging — even dying — dryly funny. It's an adulterated 'Grumpy Old Men,' and it soon will be added to my watched-it-twice list.

Here are a couple that may take an episode or two to grow on you:

• Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon): I know this was an instant hit for many, but I had a problem that hasn't entirely gone away in that I'm not crazy about the lead actress, Rachel Brosnahan. I can't quite put my finger on what it is, because she's clearly talented. But I often feel like the script and set carry this show.