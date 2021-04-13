Ickes: Lessons from North Scott

That somewhere was at home.

Comp-class student and North Scott senior Alex Dickman spoke during the board meeting and elaborated Tuesday on how some parents judged the assignment too quickly. In a bit of irony, some parents were triggered by a school assignment they knew little about.

"They didn't have the full understanding," Dickman said.

While most parents who had students in the class understood the assignment, he said, others based their outrage purely on the list of statements to be researched. Again, the statements were intended to inspire critical thinking.

For Dickman, it worked. A gun-rights conservative, he chose to write his essay about this statement: "More guns do not stop crimes — they actually impose more of a danger."

His work on the essay did not transform him into a liberal.

"It didn't really change my views but, in a debate, I could better understand where they (gun-control advocates) are coming from," he said. "That was 100 percent the point.