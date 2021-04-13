Ickes: Lessons from North Scott

Just when you worry that young people are lost, they show you the way.
If they were listening Monday, some North Scott parents could have learned something from their kids.
A writing assignment at the high school and an assembly at the middle school drew so much ire from some parents, a school gym was opened Monday night to accommodate the crowd attending the school board meeting. More than 500 people watched it on Facebook live.
At issue: Middle schoolers were shown a presentation called "A Discussion on Empathy." Part of the focus was on privilege and how to measure it. The kids were instructed to give themselves points or take away points for certain benefits and disadvantages in their lives.
It was heavy stuff for 7th graders. This point, for instance: "If your family has health insurance, add a point."
Even if all the 12-and-13-year-old kids know whether they have health coverage, the idea of getting credit for it must have been confusing. But, as I wasn't privy to the discussion that followed the presentation, it's hard to say.
The students were specifically told not to share their privilege scores, but some parents saw the assembly as an exercise in white shame. One parent, speaking on behalf of a group of parents, even asked for an "investigation" into the assembly.
It's important to note the event was undertaken specifically because some minority students were the targets of long-term bullying at the middle school, which other students failed to report, Superintendent Joe Stutting said.
It may or may not have been a good thing for 7th graders to be made to feel "uncomfortable" by an accounting of their advantages and/or disadvantages. For the parents concerned about it, what a great opportunity for an important family discussion — a learning opportunity.
The high schoolers offered another one.
In a college-prep composition class at North Scott High School, students were instructed to write essays about a topic that "triggers" them. They were supplied with a list of intentionally inflammatory statements and told to pick one to research.
"To be absolutely clear: (teachers) Chapman and Sambdman love all of you and will not judge you on your personal beliefs. We swear. We’ve been doing this essay for years," the assignment read. "We simply want you to think and recognize when the backfire effect happens to you. While some of the statements on here can be offensive, as is their design, they are rooted in elements of factor-heavy beliefs that are generally mainstream.
"They are specifically curated to elicit a response somewhere from you."
That somewhere was at home.
Comp-class student and North Scott senior Alex Dickman spoke during the board meeting and elaborated Tuesday on how some parents judged the assignment too quickly. In a bit of irony, some parents were triggered by a school assignment they knew little about.
"They didn't have the full understanding," Dickman said.
While most parents who had students in the class understood the assignment, he said, others based their outrage purely on the list of statements to be researched. Again, the statements were intended to inspire critical thinking.
For Dickman, it worked. A gun-rights conservative, he chose to write his essay about this statement: "More guns do not stop crimes — they actually impose more of a danger."
His work on the essay did not transform him into a liberal.
"It didn't really change my views but, in a debate, I could better understand where they (gun-control advocates) are coming from," he said. "That was 100 percent the point.
"Ms. (Jen) Sambdman made it very clear the whole point of the assignment was to help us think critically about issues. I don't want there to be any confusion that Ms. Sambdman pushed her views on us. She is very unbiased ... and made clear she wasn't judging us on our viewpoints but in our expression of our views."