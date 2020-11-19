Ickes: Let grief continue until the resentment fades

During his seven days in the hospital, we were permitted one visitor for six hours a day. For the other 18 hours — more than 120 hours in all — Dad was alone. Critically ill, frightened and confused, the man we love with our whole hearts lay alone among strangers.

Our sadness and fear felt unbearable. The instinct to weep woke me from troubled sleep, night after night. We took turns calling Dad's nurses, exercising all the restraint we could muster to be considerate of the overworked hospital staff.

Bringing him home to hospice is a gut-wrenching relief. He never will be alone again.

It is a peculiar hope to harbor — that the grief will continue to consume us until the resentment that exists on our emotional fringe simply dries into a distant recollection. Anger is wasted sentiment when you exist in a cloud of love and longing.

The hospitals are not to blame for their rules. The fault for the added suffering of families already awash in anguish is attributable to the selfishness of those too stubborn and single-minded to consider how their recklessness is hurting others.

I was befuddled by the actions of the anti-maskers before. Now, a faceless disappointment rests somewhere below the layers of lost emptiness.