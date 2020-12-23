Ickes: Let's get through this 'C' together

Now I know.

I know what it feels like to have sentiment turn on you. I mistakenly switched to a holiday-music station in the car, and I couldn't turn it off fast enough. Nat King Cole was crooning about chestnuts on the open fire, and I had to pull over and sob. The ethereal power of the song was akin to the jolt of a long-ago smell, taking me someplace I was not prepared to go.

It was too beautiful. If my heart is a wound, Christmas music is salt.

For those of us who are wishing this holiday away, the coronavirus is a good excuse. It's the least the pandemic can do after stealing from us all the hugs that would otherwise prop us up during this un-merry mourning.

In my faith in hospice, I looked to them for advice on how to get through it.

Hospice Foundation of America grief expert Kenneth J. Doka, PhD, offers "Three Cs" of coping:

• Choose: "During the holidays, it’s easy to drift into activities that have the potential to increase your pain. You have choices. Decide what you want to be part of, who you want to be with and what you want to do.