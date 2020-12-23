Ickes: Let's get through this 'C' together

The angels were already here.
They came in face shields and masks and brought patience and morphine.
For the rest of our lives, my family will relive the hours and days we spent at the side of the bed that was delivered to Mom and Dad's living room. If not for the angels from hospice, our memories would be even more painful. Our friends and family kept us in love, food and phone calls, and the hospice nurses kept us in courage.
The village, in other words, soothed our souls.
Dad died early in the morning of Nov. 22. He would say he "turned the page." The rest of us now must turn a page too, but it feels impossible.
Never has Christmas felt cruel. It is supposed to be exciting and joyful, warm and fun, enchanting and sweet. All my life, Christmas has brought our family a closing of the ranks — a couple of days to lock arms among the lights and decorations and drink in the familiar radiance of our love for one another.
To say that Dad is merely missing from it is to say the sun is merely missing from the sky. He was us. We are him.
We know we are not alone. Friends and strangers are suffering too. We know the daily tears and morning-to-night longing are not specific to us.
My lifelong friend, Jeannie, lost her dad in the spring. My pal since junior-high school, Sandi, lost her mom just two weeks before Dad passed. When I told them how sorry I was, I said I couldn't imagine. And I couldn't.
Now I know.
I know what it feels like to have sentiment turn on you. I mistakenly switched to a holiday-music station in the car, and I couldn't turn it off fast enough. Nat King Cole was crooning about chestnuts on the open fire, and I had to pull over and sob. The ethereal power of the song was akin to the jolt of a long-ago smell, taking me someplace I was not prepared to go.
It was too beautiful. If my heart is a wound, Christmas music is salt.
For those of us who are wishing this holiday away, the coronavirus is a good excuse. It's the least the pandemic can do after stealing from us all the hugs that would otherwise prop us up during this un-merry mourning.
In my faith in hospice, I looked to them for advice on how to get through it.
Hospice Foundation of America grief expert Kenneth J. Doka, PhD, offers "Three Cs" of coping:
• Choose: "During the holidays, it’s easy to drift into activities that have the potential to increase your pain. You have choices. Decide what you want to be part of, who you want to be with and what you want to do.
"You may also want to consider how to mark your loss during the holidays. During the holidays you may feel the presence of that person’s absence. Finding ways to recognize and acknowledge that individual can bring a positive focus to your grief. This may be done in a number of ways. Lighting a candle, creating a ritual, placing a memento on a tree, holding a moment of silence or a holiday toast are simple ways to acknowledge the losses felt so keenly this time of year."
• Communicate: "Discussing your choices with others, especially those affected by them, is important. They have needs as well. Their ways of dealing with grief may be different. Traditions may come into play because they involve choices. Communication about them is important."
• Compromise: "Each person deals with loss in his or her own particular way and therefore has different needs. There is no right or wrong way to grieve.
"Leaving space for compromise is important. For example, some people in the Smith family saw the Christmas tree as an important tribute to their late son and brother. Other family members felt it was disrespectful. They talked through each point of view and decided to have a small tree — not in the central living room, but in the family room. Those who wanted to help decorate could, but those who chose not to would also be respected."
My experience suggests another "C" can be helpful, celebrate.
In the moments that I don't feel like I might be sick with sadness, I think about some of the million moments with Dad. I conjure details from conversations and relive simple things, like the cadence of his speech.
Another way to say it is that I cherish him. One of my sisters gave me a recent picture of Dad in his chair, giving the thumbs-up sign. In some moments, I look at it and sob. In most moments, though, the picture gives me peace. It's a typical gesture from Dad, signaling his support.
Being one of Dad's daughters has been the gift of a lifetime. In my greed, I want more.
Maybe that's why Christmas feels so cruel. Dad was my Santa, and the present I need is the past.