Ickes: Little girl lost in '07 has questions as adult

"I was so young, my memories are very suppressed on it, and I just would like to know more about it. Please email when you can."

Though I recalled practically nothing of the story that wasn't contained in the March 2007 column, I responded that I'd be happy to speak with Kaydee. Maybe she could give us an idea of how such an event impacts some children in the long run.

She remembers very little about the day she knocked on her friend's door and was told she couldn't come in. And she has only a vague recollection of the second bus driver, who saw her walking near U.S. 61 and Interstate 280 more than an hour later and quite possibly saved her life.

"I have some dim memories," she said in a phone call last week from Des Moines, where she now lives and works. "I remember that my friend was of color, and her mom was, too. I remember that she was a large woman in a messy trailer."

The identity of the woman who turned Kaydee away never was disclosed. The bus company and school district refused to give her parents the address of the exact home where she was dropped off, which her dad later relented probably was best. He was angry and upset, and an encounter could have gone badly.