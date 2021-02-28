Ickes: Mail delayed or not arriving? You're not alone.

We thought it was just our neighborhood.
A delivery confirmation from the U.S. Postal Service just before Christmas assured me a package was in my mailbox. It wasn't.
I found the gift at a house two blocks away that has the same house number. I figured it was just the busy season, no big deal. But I've since learned misdirected mail isn't unusual in our Moline neighborhood.
One neighbor has packages delivered to her workplace because so many didn't arrive at her house. Another exchanged phone numbers with someone a couple of blocks away because her packages kept going to his house. And another regularly gets someone else's mail.
Problems evidently are worse in some Bettendorf neighborhoods.
"I live in the Broadview District and so does my sister and also my brother and his wife — all within an approximately 5-mile area of each other," Kathy Holloway wrote in a late-January email. "Our mail began with delivery around 12:30, then went to around 2:30, then 4:30 and then 6:30 and now is between 8:30 - 9:30 p.m.
"It is pitiful, watching the girl that has done ours of late, out in this blizzard with her flashlight, trying to read the labels on the mail and fighting the weather at the same time."
Holloway's sister spoke with her carrier about the problems, she said, and was told many letter carriers have quit. The pandemic is another obvious culprit because so many people are ordering things for delivery and, in Bettendorf, routes have expanded as subdivisions have grown.
One former Bettendorf letter carrier told me she quit after three months. She didn't want her name used but said she started as a part-time carrier's assistant and was supposed to average 25 hours a week. She never worked fewer than 50 hours and was putting in 80 hours a week, working seven days, when she quit in mid-January.
Many carriers were on restricted duty, she said, because of weather-related injuries. She was promised the long hours would end after the Christmas holiday, but January was even worse. And she didn't have a uniform because she didn't reach her 90-day probationary period, so she was walking up to people's houses in her street clothes at 9 and 10 p.m.
About a week after receiving Holloway's email, another came from Bettendorfer Patricia Malinee.
She supplied a list of mail issues in her neighborhood near the Davenport border, south of 53rd.
"Outgoing mail not being picked up ... cards and packages delivered 3 or more weeks after mailing ... mail being delivered late into the evening and in the dark ... packages being re-rerouted to another town or state after being at Bettendorf (based on tracking info) ... Get wrong mail delivered to houses, tell post office, and it still happens ... not able to find people who are willing to be letter carriers."
Malinee shared my email address with members of her online neighborhood group, and 10 of them replied.
"I can understand a hiccup in service, but it would be great if they would notify the public, or do an every-other-day rotation until they can get staffing situated, not just expect us to pick them (packages) up in person," wrote Tracy Schrauben. "This is more than a pandemic problem; this is a service problem. I’ve had the wrong mail delivered to me many times. One time my held mail was delivered, I had someone else’s bundle of held mail, too.
"I do sympathize with the carriers. They are stretched very thin and it has been very bad weather."
Sarah Gorter said she's running a small business out of her home and uses the USPS Informed Delivery notifications to see when she can expect parcels. She also goes to the Bettendorf Post Office nearly every day. The waiting line is routinely a dozen-people deep, she said, and she worries about the elderly.
"There's been a couple days in the last couple weeks where we haven't gotten any of our mail, and I can see (from Informed Delivery) that it's supposed to come," Gorter said.
Jake Kline said he'd had the same problem.
"It (Informed Delivery) is presented as, 'Here's what's coming today,'" he said. "There are days when no mail is delivered, even though my email says it's coming today. Even after a day has passed, the email will say it's coming on that day."
Eager for answers, I emailed Nicole Hill, communications specialist for the U.S. Postal Service's Northland and Hawkeye District, telling her I'm hearing of widespread delivery problems.
"Your statement that there are 'widespread delivery problems' is simply not true," she replied. "We deliver to hundreds of thousands of customers in the area without any complaint or concern.
"We make deliveries on a daily basis and, especially during heavy volumes or weather challenges, mail at the ends of routes is delivered into the evening."
In addition to claiming the USPS delivers to hundreds of thousands "without any complaint," her assessment of issues described by many of us in the Quad-Cities was contrary to our experiences and those profiled in national stories all over the Web.
"USPS has faced historical volume and unprecedented circumstances this holiday season," Hill wrote. "These issues have since been resolved as the holidays have passed."
Except that they haven't been resolved, obviously.
The Bettendorf Post Office has five openings right now for entry-level carriers. And Hill said attempts at holiday hiring fell flat in Bettendorf because, "with those who applied, none of them cleared our employment requirements."
They're hoping for better luck next week.
"We continue to hire in the local area and across Iowa with regular job postings on our website," she said Friday. "Our next posting will go live around Monday."
I'd look for that around Thursday.