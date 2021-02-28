Ickes: Mail delayed or not arriving? You're not alone.

Barb Ickes Follow Barb Ickes Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We thought it was just our neighborhood.

A delivery confirmation from the U.S. Postal Service just before Christmas assured me a package was in my mailbox. It wasn't.

I found the gift at a house two blocks away that has the same house number. I figured it was just the busy season, no big deal. But I've since learned misdirected mail isn't unusual in our Moline neighborhood.

One neighbor has packages delivered to her workplace because so many didn't arrive at her house. Another exchanged phone numbers with someone a couple of blocks away because her packages kept going to his house. And another regularly gets someone else's mail.

Problems evidently are worse in some Bettendorf neighborhoods.

"I live in the Broadview District and so does my sister and also my brother and his wife — all within an approximately 5-mile area of each other," Kathy Holloway wrote in a late-January email. "Our mail began with delivery around 12:30, then went to around 2:30, then 4:30 and then 6:30 and now is between 8:30 - 9:30 p.m.

"It is pitiful, watching the girl that has done ours of late, out in this blizzard with her flashlight, trying to read the labels on the mail and fighting the weather at the same time."