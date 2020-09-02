Ickes: Many were on the LeClaire riverfront during fatal boating accident

I asked a lifelong boater friend if a crash between the two vessels would be similar to an accident between a small car and a large SUV. She said it would be more akin to a semi truck driving over the top of a mid-sized sedan.

But several people talked about a third boat, which they said also was a large vessel.

The third boat may have been occupied by people who knew the people in the Triton because, after the wreck, passengers collected several children off the Triton to get them away from the troubling scene. But boaters help boaters, so it could be the third boat was simply nearby.

Two post-crash witnesses said someone from one of the boats boarded Verbeke's boat and performed CPR on him.

While at least two people talked about the speed of the Triton, they saw it before the crash and not at impact. In other words, it is possible it slowed down.

But the business owner, a lifelong boater who saw the immediate aftermath, said one thing was plain to him: The larger boat had been on the throttle. That's why the bow of the boat, the front, was raised upward. He was convinced the raised front end prevented the driver from seeing the smaller boat in its path.