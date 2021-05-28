Ickes: Out with the slippers, in with the gas pumps

But poor Bert. He likes to talk about dinner at least two hours before soft food is served, so he could get lonely or bored.

It's hard to say how they'll take me being gone all day. They may enjoy the quiet, or they may destroy the place. We'll be surprised together.

The commute: Like many people, I've been getting about three months to the gallon. And I have not missed the morning dash across the bridge.

In fact, I was obsessed with the new Interstate 74 bridge for several years. But we've grown apart. The bond was broken by absence, and the arch segments were starting to get a little tedious, anyway.

Now that the arches are finished and we're within months of using the second span, the spark no doubt will reignite. And the demolition of the old bridge will spice up the commute.

Being around people: A global pandemic is the perfect time to avoid other humans. This was not problematic for me.

Being home: For many springs, I have looked forward to a nesting tradition in the Quad-City Times parking lot. A killdeer, which is a shorebird, lays her eggs in the lava rock that covers the medians.