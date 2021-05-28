Ickes: Out with the slippers, in with the gas pumps

The only thing that's moved less than I have this past year is my washing machine.
For the first time in nearly three decades, I've been wearing a uniform to work for the past year — elastic-waisted pants and men's shirts over rotating tank tops. It's possible the laundry soap has expired.
But we're heading back to the newsroom next week, so the wardrobe-and-hygiene party is over. Things are about to change.
Self-care rituals: Dad said you shouldn't shower every day, because your body loses natural oils. Though it was more rationalization than science, Dad was right. You get pretty oily.
The masks were meant for safety, but they paired well with a baseball cap for a grocery-store disguise.
Regular haircuts also took a hit. In fact, I took a selfie of my mullet in May 2020. It looked like my follicles got drunk. Every spot on my head had a different length of hair — like a sheep that ran off while being sheared.
When we finally were cleared for haircuts, it was like having a plaster cast removed from a broken leg.
The pets: It's hard to say with cats, but I'm pretty sure mine have enjoyed having me at home. Little, my oldest, hasn't left my side for 14 months. Sophie evidently thinks she is required to attend every trip to the kitchen and/or bathroom, so she may get some rest.
But poor Bert. He likes to talk about dinner at least two hours before soft food is served, so he could get lonely or bored.
It's hard to say how they'll take me being gone all day. They may enjoy the quiet, or they may destroy the place. We'll be surprised together.
The commute: Like many people, I've been getting about three months to the gallon. And I have not missed the morning dash across the bridge.
In fact, I was obsessed with the new Interstate 74 bridge for several years. But we've grown apart. The bond was broken by absence, and the arch segments were starting to get a little tedious, anyway.
Now that the arches are finished and we're within months of using the second span, the spark no doubt will reignite. And the demolition of the old bridge will spice up the commute.
Being around people: A global pandemic is the perfect time to avoid other humans. This was not problematic for me.
Being home: For many springs, I have looked forward to a nesting tradition in the Quad-City Times parking lot. A killdeer, which is a shorebird, lays her eggs in the lava rock that covers the medians.
If you inadvertently get too close, the mother killdeer pretends to have a broken wing, which distracts predators from the nest. It's fascinating and clever.
But she's no match for the wildlife along the ravine outside my porch. I've seen fox pups at play outside their nearby den. I've watched a spotted fawn wobble out from the trees and a pair of coyotes running through the yard, looking over their shoulders like they just robbed a bank.
It's been great.
Now it's time to return to "normal." Time to recommit to daily routines and obligations that stopped feeling important. Time to start packing a lunch and relearning the stairs.
Thank goodness my socks still fit.