Ickes: Part of portrait mystery exposed

A new internet search turned up more clues, beginning with some previously missed or not-yet-posted ancestry records.

Fortunately, Yuhash's only child has an uncommon first name, Ildiko. Finding her on Facebook, her profile showed a list of friends, and one happened to have mutual friends with me. I sent a message to Darcy Miller, asking if she could help me locate Ildiko Miller, because I was looking for information on Ladd Yuhash, and I suspected her friend was Yuhash's daughter.

"Actually, his daughter is my mom, Ildiko. I am his granddaughter, Darcy," came the reply.

By Tuesday, I was on the phone with Ildiko Miller. And I was thrilled.

She told how her dad was born in Hungary in 1922. When he was about 20, he became a prisoner in the Nazi concentration camp at Dachau, Germany.

"He was sent there, because he refused to fight for the Nazis," his daughter said. "He talked a little about it, mostly the starvation — eating bugs and grass.

"The prisoners were being marched away from Dachau one day when the guards began to disappear. The U.S. soldiers had come. Some of them spoke French, which was one of several languages he spoke."