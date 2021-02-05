Ickes: Plan for old I-74 bridge span is a great, late idea

One of the most attractive features of McDonald's concept is that it makes use of the old toll offices that were built into the underside of the bridge. I toured the surprisingly spacious quarters for an Off Limits column nearly four years ago and have thought many times about it since.

Mostly, I've thought how unfortunate it is that such a striking, unique and historic space will be unceremoniously torn from its long-time perch and hauled away on a barge for scrap.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McDonald proposes converting the space for conservation study and catered events. I absolutely can imagine an eagle-viewing space with a coffee shop, maybe even a bar, hanging above the river's channel. But there can be no doubt: Updating the space would be an expensive endeavor, even if the powers-that-be hadn't already shot it down.

The salvaged-bridge concept presumes private funding. But investors rarely are keen on stepping up to supply governments with a sure-thing tourist destination, regardless how cool.

While McDonald's idea includes an electric shuttle with a modest ticket price that could help pay for maintenance, modest ticket prices don't generate much.