Ickes: Plan for old I-74 bridge span is a great, late idea

It was ours to lose, and we wasted no time.
There was some talk well over a decade ago about saving part of the existing I-74 bridge. The initial push was to salvage one span of the bridge to use as a bike and walking path across the Mississippi River.
Two things happened to sink the idea: A bike and pedestrian lane was added to plans for the new bridge, which currently is being built on the new eastbound span. Secondly, neither Moline nor Bettendorf wanted anything to do with the expense and liability of continuing to maintain the old bridge.
The cities' no-thank-yous likely had to do with state estimates that projected a cost of $16 million annually (in 2002 money) to maintain one span for bikes and pedestrians. Maybe they were giving everybody a free (and expensive) bike each year, because it's difficult to imagine spending that kind of scratch on bike-path maintenance.
But, to be fair, planners had their hands full and their money obligated.
Unfortunately, a new and exciting concept has come along far too belatedly to get the attention it deserves.
The illustration was done by graphic designer Larry McDonald, of Orion, Ill. It's a beautiful concept, and Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri correctly noted: "No one denies it's a cool idea."
One of the most attractive features of McDonald's concept is that it makes use of the old toll offices that were built into the underside of the bridge. I toured the surprisingly spacious quarters for an Off Limits column nearly four years ago and have thought many times about it since.
Mostly, I've thought how unfortunate it is that such a striking, unique and historic space will be unceremoniously torn from its long-time perch and hauled away on a barge for scrap.
McDonald proposes converting the space for conservation study and catered events. I absolutely can imagine an eagle-viewing space with a coffee shop, maybe even a bar, hanging above the river's channel. But there can be no doubt: Updating the space would be an expensive endeavor, even if the powers-that-be hadn't already shot it down.
The salvaged-bridge concept presumes private funding. But investors rarely are keen on stepping up to supply governments with a sure-thing tourist destination, regardless how cool.
While McDonald's idea includes an electric shuttle with a modest ticket price that could help pay for maintenance, modest ticket prices don't generate much.
I've thought about it from many angles: What if the state simply turned over the money they've budgeted for demolition? And what if Moline took the money it's planning to spend on developments in the area that opens up with bridge demo, putting all its eggs in the old-bridge basket?
If we really did manage to create a super-cool tourist destination out of part of the old 74, wouldn't private development in the immediate area naturally follow?
And isn't this exactly the kind of totally different idea everybody's looking for? Moline and Davenport are among many cities paying people to re-imagine their downtowns and their riverfronts. And this idea yields hands-down more creativity than the green-space-and-walkability renderings that seem to result from nearly every "study."
Sadly, these fantasies about salvaging part of 74 are simply that. It's too late. Some demolition already is underway on ramps and other access that would be needed under McDonald's concept, even though demo contracts have not been let on the bridges themselves.
New York City managed to pull off a much larger variation on McDonald's plan when it built The High Line — an elevated park on an abandoned railroad spur, which is catching on nationally as a popular way to reuse public infrastructure.
But that's New York City. This is not. For better or worse.