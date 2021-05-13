Ickes: Rock Island police took a last-straw stand

In a different time, the obvious and orchestrated show of force could have appeared fairly thin-skinned on the part of police. But times are different now.

Just as people of color are sometimes under attack, so are police. Neither is fair nor justified.

About 50 of the 69 sworn police officers in Rock Island didn't show up at the council meeting just to "hear matters of public concern." They were making a point. And they had good reason to do so.

Alderman Dylan Parker also was making a point and also had good reason for doing so. But he went too far.

As an elected public official, Rock Island's 5th ward alderman had a right and a responsibility to introduce discussion on the absence of police department policy on the matter of foot pursuits. It was particularly legit, given the recent foot pursuit of DeShawn Tatum that resulted in Tatum's death, the injury of two police officers and considerable risk placed on the public.

He didn't stop there, though.

"We, as policy makers, have a responsibility to ensure the agents of state violence under our authority have the appropriate policies to check that danger," Parker wrote on his aldermanic Facebook account.