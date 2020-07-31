Ickes: Scott County medical director is our Dr. Fauci. It's time to heed his advice.

In the absence of enforceable public policy on masks and safe spacing, Katz protects himself with fact-based precautions.

"In the past 14 days, I've been to Home Depot once and picked up my order in the parking lot," he said. "I walked, masked, into HyVee at 7 a.m. one morning and was there less than five minutes.

"I get gas at Costco and use hand sanitizer after pumping my gas."

Yet scores of Quad-Citians and other Americans go on as if no threat exists. And the numbers show their wrong-mindedness is costing our economy and our health.

"They ignored us all in the beginning, and they're ignoring us now," Katz said. "I think the only answer is on Nov. 3 (election day). Throw the bastards out."

I promised frankness.

This public-health expert didn't arrive at the first meeting on the new coronavirus with a political ax to grind. It has been an acquired distaste for the dangerously cavalier attitude that ignoring this massive problem is somehow the answer to resolving it. It ain't.

And how did we get to this place in history in which everything is a fight, and science, medicine and truth are scorned by so many who insist they know better?