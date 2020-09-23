Ickes: Six months into the COVID-19 pandemic and there's little enforcement of social-distancing rules

There is no mystery here.
Even in the gobsmacked, uncertain days of March, we had a good idea what it would take to kick the new coronavirus to the curb.
We didn't do enough kicking.
I remember Friday, March 20, partly because of its foreboding. A first-floor room of the Scott County Administrative Center was filled with local mayors, aldermen, public-health officials and media — the first big roll-out of information that assured us the Quad-Cities would not be spared.
People would get sick. People would die. Tests for the virus were scarce, but they were coming.
We knew the next day would bring a shelter-in-place order for all of Illinois; a directive that prohibited virtually all non-essential activity.
Yet there we were, sitting elbow-to-elbow in a room ringing out with dire warnings.
Six months on, both the warnings and the risky behavior persist without shame.
We've all had experiences. For me, just last week, the feelings of defeat came from a grocery store, a neighborhood tavern and a Facebook argument. I walked away from each, as many of us are increasingly inclined to do, sensing that stubborn selfishness might always prevail over science, and we’ll never get out of this mess.
Iowa recently topped the nation in new COVID-19 infections, and the White House recommended a mask mandate. Gov. Kim Reynolds rejected it, saying she trusted Iowans "to do the right thing." Her trust was misplaced. Pick a grocery store in Davenport or Bettendorf, and you'll see how many Iowans are putting their personal freedom over public health.
The Illinois Quad-Cities appears to be doing better with mask compliance, partly because Gov. J.B. Pritzker took a harder line. Even so, at a Moline grocery store last week, I watched an unmasked man roam the store while shouting into his cellphone, which he had on speaker. If he was carrying a viral load, he was dispersing it throughout the store.
I masked up and slipped in the side door of a neighborhood tavern in Moline last week to carry out a pizza. More than a dozen patrons were sitting at the bar, mere inches separating some, and I didn't see a mask in the place.
One day on Facebook, a woman claiming to be a nurse declared that testing for COVID-19 should stop. Ignorance, as she went on to demonstrate, is bliss.
She said her children "need" to play sports. When I pointed out the "need" to play sports led to the closure of North Scott High School, she wrote, "I bet if you asked the parents and kids of North Scott, the vast majority of them would not change a thing, because they got the opportunity for some sense of normalcy."
The narrow-mindedness of such remarks is nearly as appalling as the selfishness. What is "normal" about shutting down an entire school, because athletes got sick? Why does your desire (not need) to watch your children swing a bat or kick a ball trump other parents' desire to protect their children and themselves from a highly contagious disease?
At that news briefing back in March, I knew of no one affected by the virus. None of us did. But we do now.
An across-the-street neighbor spent a week in hell this summer, fighting off the pneumonia that COVID-19 delivered to her lungs. One of my cousins is one of the so-called "long-haulers," battling the illness for two months now.
The owner of my former neighborhood bar where I regretted picking up that pizza last week had COVID-19. The owner of a tavern and restaurant in Davenport died from COVID-19-related complications, but the bartender and many indoor diners were mask-free Tuesday afternoon.
Some people flatly refuse to do their part, even as they destroy the economy and businesses they claim to hold dear.
Perhaps worst of all, there's almost nothing we can do about it. Those of us who read the science and understand the methods of transmission have little recourse, except to take our concerns to places like "COVID-safe Quad-Cities" on Facebook.
If anyone in government has the authority to enforce social-distancing rules, the contenders can't agree on who it is.
“A mechanism exists to send out a (warning/compliance) letter, but there is a discrepancy about who has the authority for enforcement — the state’s attorney, police or the health department," said Janet Hill, of the Rock Island County Health Department.
Letters and phone calls to accused rule breakers represent the bulk of the health department's response. They send out an occasional inspector, and someone has the authority to levy fines against those in violation, but there's been no agreement on which department has the muscle.
In Iowa, the state has inserted itself between county health departments and those accused of reckless conduct. The result is little-to-no local enforcement.
I mentioned to Hill that almost no one, including the staff, was masked during the soft opening of a Moline restaurant last month, but every worker was masked last weekend. She said the progress is a result of customers' reactions and Facebook posts, not government action.
“The public pressure is more effective than any letter we could send," she said. "They’re more afraid of public response than anything we could do.”
As Hill previously explained: “Unfortunately COVID is an excruciating illness. Once somebody becomes ill and becomes terribly ill, they don’t die immediately.
“There’s a lot of suffering. They go on ventilators. I had an emergency room nurse tell me once someone goes on a ventilator, they have about three weeks. And they try really hard to kind of wean them off. And if they can’t wean them off in three weeks, their body shuts down.”
But don't get in the way, by God, of people's right to belly up to a bar or watch the kids play football or spit their speech through the grocery store. To some, those are the things life is all about. To those of us with long-term illness or elderly parents, we are to keep our "fear" indoors.
Six months on, and we're still crippled by this pandemic. Despite the changing statistics and disease discoveries, the root causes of our failure are no mystery.
Before you go into the grocery store, look in the mirror. If you don't see a mask, the problem is as obvious as the nose on your face.
