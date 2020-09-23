Ickes: Six months into the COVID-19 pandemic and there's little enforcement of social-distancing rules

The narrow-mindedness of such remarks is nearly as appalling as the selfishness. What is "normal" about shutting down an entire school, because athletes got sick? Why does your desire (not need) to watch your children swing a bat or kick a ball trump other parents' desire to protect their children and themselves from a highly contagious disease?

At that news briefing back in March, I knew of no one affected by the virus. None of us did. But we do now.

An across-the-street neighbor spent a week in hell this summer, fighting off the pneumonia that COVID-19 delivered to her lungs. One of my cousins is one of the so-called "long-haulers," battling the illness for two months now.

The owner of my former neighborhood bar where I regretted picking up that pizza last week had COVID-19. The owner of a tavern and restaurant in Davenport died from COVID-19-related complications, but the bartender and many indoor diners were mask-free Tuesday afternoon.

Some people flatly refuse to do their part, even as they destroy the economy and businesses they claim to hold dear.