ICKES: The nightmare of the Illinois DMV may be avoidable

A blowhorn may have helped.
Two dozen people waited outside the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles office in Silvis at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. An hour later, the line had grown to 40.
Low humidity and a slice of shade made the hours-long wait bearable. Mercifully, the elderly couple with canes were allowed to cut in line.
The inconvenience that's been born of this pandemic is on full display at the DMV. Misery loves company, and the pairing of overwhelmed state workers and miffed motorists fills that bill from top to bottom.
But it doesn't have to be.
Whether the Illinois Secretary of State has missed the mark in getting word out or people simply aren't paying attention, much of the wait-line unhappiness is avoidable.
"Don't rush in, especially on hot days," said Rachel French, deputy press secretary for Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White. "Secretary White issued an extension to (drivers license and plate) expiration dates, so there's time. And bring a chair."
Her words bear repeating: If your driver's license and/or license plate is expired or will expire soon, you have until Nov. 1 to update. Law enforcement is aware of the extension, so you're not at risk of a ticket.
It may not even be necessary to go to the DMV.
My license-plate sticker expires at the end of this month, and my driver's license expires in a couple of months. Secretary White's office sent two documents in the mail, explaining how to renew both online or by phone.
It took less than five minutes (and $32.75) for me to renew my driver's license over the phone. In the spirit of supporting local business, I'll buy my plate sticker at the same Moline company that's been selling them since that guy in the lion-skin leotard invented the wheel.
While many of us can stay up-to-date without a visit to the DMV, some aren't as lucky.
Ginny Welin of East Moline was among the several-dozen people standing in the open field Thursday. Her kids waited in the car. She needed tags for the vehicle she recently bought, but the title contained the seller's maiden name, which had to be corrected.
"I had to come in-person," Welin said. "I considered going to the DMV in Aledo, but they said they have long lines, too."
For many of us, standing for several hours on an uneven surface is physically painful. Even inside the DMV, there's little relief.
Workers had to remove many of the chairs to achieve proper social distances. The remaining seats are rightly reserved for the elderly, pregnant and those with disabilities.
But it's no picnic for the workers, either. Some staffers are assigned to an outdoor table, where they help make sure motorists have what they need to do their DMV business. Others in the office have to sterilize chairs and other surfaces throughout the day, which eats into staffing.
I could barely disguise my irritation when I asked French why in the world, at the busiest time in history, only about one-third of the worker stations had somebody working.
The answer should have been obvious: The employees have to social distance, too, so they've closed every other work station.
The DMVs were shut down from mid-March to the first of June, so you can imagine how much tedious catch-up work is involved. The fact the Secretary of State saw a 110% increase in online license-plate renewals last month over June of 2019 shows many Illinois motorists are catching on as technology catches up.
Your best bet for learning what you can and can't do online is to visit the agency's website: cyberdriveillinois.com. For instance, those who have lost their license or ID can get a duplicate online.
Iowans can find the same information at iowadot.gov/mvd. And waiting lines aren't so much a thing in Iowa, because they don't take walk-ins. You have to make an appointment to go to a service center.
A trip to the DMV is no one's favorite outing, and a long, hot wait in a face mask can push some to the edge. I'm not kidding when I say the workers at the outdoor table should consider using a blowhorn to alert the waiting crowds they may not even need to be there.
It would be just like 2020 to introduce us to yet another new term: Off-road rage.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!