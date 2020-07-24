ICKES: The nightmare of the Illinois DMV may be avoidable

But it's no picnic for the workers, either. Some staffers are assigned to an outdoor table, where they help make sure motorists have what they need to do their DMV business. Others in the office have to sterilize chairs and other surfaces throughout the day, which eats into staffing.

I could barely disguise my irritation when I asked French why in the world, at the busiest time in history, only about one-third of the worker stations had somebody working.

The answer should have been obvious: The employees have to social distance, too, so they've closed every other work station.

The DMVs were shut down from mid-March to the first of June, so you can imagine how much tedious catch-up work is involved. The fact the Secretary of State saw a 110% increase in online license-plate renewals last month over June of 2019 shows many Illinois motorists are catching on as technology catches up.

Your best bet for learning what you can and can't do online is to visit the agency's website: cyberdriveillinois.com. For instance, those who have lost their license or ID can get a duplicate online.