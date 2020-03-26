Ickes: Turning drear into cheer

• This occurred to me Monday morning as I crossed the Interstate 74 bridge into Bettendorf: Wouldn’t it be great if Monday’s commute was the last sloppy, snowy, slushy drive across the old crash trap, ever?

If spring truly is upon us, we may never again have to drive the narrow, shoulderless Iowa-bound span of the existing bridge when snow or sleet transforms it into a collision course.

By next winter-weather season, we should be cruising confidently and comfortably over the shiny new four-lane, Iowa-bound span.

• On another happy note, it’s been encouraging to see so many people finding clever ways to pass time during the COVID-19 Cabin Feverpalooza.

One favorite was seeing the large number of Quad-Citians who are taking advantage of the extra time at home to adopt and get acquainted with shelter dogs and cats.

It truly is a great time to adopt or foster, because we have the time needed for new pets to train us.