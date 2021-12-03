Ickes: What a long, strained trip it's been

At 9:30 Friday morning, it felt like I was driving over the Mississippi River on an airport runway.
The multitude of wide-open lanes on the new Illinois-bound I-74 bridge make the old, green span downstream of it appear as obsolete as a rotary phone.
Any lingering bit of sentimentality for our rugged old bridges is no match for the excitement of sailing over water without the need for prayer.
There's no sense in rehashing the frightening past. Those of us who lived to tell of the narrow, shoulder-free lanes now can smugly strut our resilience.
For four years, I've had "the bridge beat" for our newspapers, writing weekly about the progress, the struggles, the feats and the fortitude of the workers. It has been tedious and exhilarating.
Ironworkers intrigued us with their no-big-deal accounts of working hundreds of feet above the water in the dead of winter. We were confounded and concerned when the primary bridge builder, Lunda Construction, declared the arch design was "not constructible."
There were legal disputes between the contractor and the steel and concrete suppliers and tens of millions in contract overages. We wondered at times whether it ever would be finished.
And now the day has come. I can take the lawn chair out of my trunk.
You wouldn't guess it from the ground, but the arch pieces being set for the new bridge have…
On many mornings and afternoons over the years, I climbed the little hillside to the Bettendorf bike path with a lawn chair over my shoulder and a notebook under my arm. I encountered countless Quad-Citians who shared my preoccupation with the bridges.
We counted arch ribs and marveled at the toilets being lifted atop the construction towers by cranes. Sitting there on the bike path in the sun, I met a half-dozen retired engineers who brought their binoculars and their expertise to the conversations.
It has been a fascinating, frustrating, engaging, exciting assignment.
From the days in November of 2017 when I wrote about the first piers peeking out of the Mississippi River to the setting of the keystone arches and, finally, the Dec. 1 celebratory shindig, the building of those bridges has been a process akin to birthing two giant babies.
As their new lives begin, ours improve. We are safer, faster and more beautiful. Next year's demolition of the old spans and the downtown redevelopments that will follow in Bettendorf and Moline should reel in the postpartum.
After more than $1 billion and years of construction-zone snarls and zipper-merge disputes, we have earned this prestigious passage. Let's keep our heads about speed and our eyes on the road, not the river.
Before we know it, we'll be walking and biking over the pedestrian path, watching the old, green monster fall and downtown developments rise. That, as they say, is down the road.
Today has come.
Photos: The building of the I-74 Bridge
Iowa and Illinois Department of Transportation officials released these new images of I-74 bridge construction scheduled through 2021.
Images from the ongoing construction of the new I-74 bridge construction over the Mississippi River between Bettendorf, Iowa and Moline, Illinois.
Quad-City iron workers building new I-74 bridge.
The I-74 bridge and the 73,000-square-foot YMCA in downtown Davenport are among the new big projects being worked on in the area.
Iowa-bound I-74 bridge expected to open by end of month.
Installing sign standards on new Interstate 74 bridge Iowa bound.