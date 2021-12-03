Ickes: What a long, strained trip it's been

+4 VIEWPOINT: At the I-74 bridge build with the big boss You wouldn't guess it from the ground, but the arch pieces being set for the new bridge have…

On many mornings and afternoons over the years, I climbed the little hillside to the Bettendorf bike path with a lawn chair over my shoulder and a notebook under my arm. I encountered countless Quad-Citians who shared my preoccupation with the bridges.

We counted arch ribs and marveled at the toilets being lifted atop the construction towers by cranes. Sitting there on the bike path in the sun, I met a half-dozen retired engineers who brought their binoculars and their expertise to the conversations.

It has been a fascinating, frustrating, engaging, exciting assignment.

From the days in November of 2017 when I wrote about the first piers peeking out of the Mississippi River to the setting of the keystone arches and, finally, the Dec. 1 celebratory shindig, the building of those bridges has been a process akin to birthing two giant babies.

As their new lives begin, ours improve. We are safer, faster and more beautiful. Next year's demolition of the old spans and the downtown redevelopments that will follow in Bettendorf and Moline should reel in the postpartum.

After more than $1 billion and years of construction-zone snarls and zipper-merge disputes, we have earned this prestigious passage. Let's keep our heads about speed and our eyes on the road, not the river.