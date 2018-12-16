Four dozen nominations came in — 48 people in need of basic help.
From the founding of Quad-City Times Wish List 20 years ago, the community's needs have been largely the same. The most common request is for beds to get children and adults off the floor. And Times readers, through their donations, have supplied hundreds of beds. Partnerships with Bruce's Furniture and Mattress Outlet have provided price reductions to make Wish List donations go as far as possible.
While all wishes were granted in 2017, this year's collection of nominations exceeds the available donations.
The Times' Wish List partners at United Way of the Quad-Cities Area, where contributions are sent, tell us donations are down by $10,000 over last year — an amount that would grant at least a dozen wishes.
"We know that 37 percent of Quad-Citizens struggle to pay for their basic needs," said Karrie Abbott, chief operating officer and vice president of community impact at United Way. "That is why Wish List makes an impact on so many families — by helping them with essentials such as beds, furniture and clothing."
As troubling as the increase in wishes this year is the number of nominees who are employed, yet cannot afford household items that many would regard as essential, including beds. Though unemployment is down, the increase suggests, wages do not appear to be on the rise.
Also having a considerable impact is the number of people who struggle to meet high health-care costs for themselves and their children.
One such example was Samantha and Anthony Streits, who both have full-time jobs. When their daughter, Faith, was born at just 25 weeks (her twin did not survive), the premature baby required out-of-town hospitalization. Though Samantha Streits was told it was unlikely she would again conceive, she is expecting. While good news for the family, the pregnancy is complicated, and the mother will be required to visit doctors in Peoria and take unpaid time off from her job to ensure a safe delivery.
"With the medical bills, the high cost of nutrient supplements and the time Samantha has to take off for appointments for the pregnancy and Faith's appointments, (the Streits) are unable to get clothing for the winter, a bed for Faith, a car seat, diapers and wipes for the new baby ..." the family's Wish List nomination read.
Donations left over from last year covered the cost of the Streits' needs. Donations from this year have so far granted another 15 wishes, totaling $13,400. About $12,000 in unfulfilled wishes remain, and the remaining donations amount to $5,209.
While the traditional demand for beds and winter clothing remain high, new to the list of nominations were several requests for gift cards from Uber. Transportation has long been an issue for Quad-City families with financial struggles. It is impractical to attempt to provide vehicles for all families in need, but Jeff's Car Corner in Davenport has again come through with a used vehicle for one family.
One anonymous donor granted wishes for another six families with a $6,000 donation.
Once again, we cannot overstate how much the nominated families and individuals appreciate the help during challenging times. We appreciate it, too. But it is best to share the bad news with the good news, and this year is a tough one.
That said, we sincerely thank you.