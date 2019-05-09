The voice on the phone was familiar.
"Ma'am, I'm calling about your story on the accident Saturday," he began.
And I knew it was him — the mystery medic.
I wrote for Thursday's paper about a three-vehicle crash at Middle and Belmont roads in Bettendorf. It happened directly behind me, and I tried to comfort the badly injured woman in the last car. But she needed more than I had to offer.
Through divine intervention, serendipity or sheer luck, the medic and a nurse arrived on scene within minutes. It is possible the woman survived because of the aid supplied by the medic. I'm not naming her, because she is unable to grant her approval. Her condition remains serious as she undergoes treatment in Iowa City for multiple injuries.
The medic wishes to remain anonymous, too. He explained, and I understand.
Here's what he had to say:
A U.S. Army medic who served in Iraq in 2005 and 2006, the man was near the intersection when he heard the crash. He dropped what he was doing, jumped in a truck and rushed to the scene.
"My main concern was to assess her general well-being," he said. "You were playing a critical role in giving comfort to the patient. Having someone tell you it's going to be OK — even if you think it might be a lie — can be a very big help and can make all the difference."
But comfort wasn't going to stop the blood loss from an open fracture in the woman's leg. I could see she was losing too much blood, but the medic knew what to do about it. When he said the word "tourniquet," I pointed out his belt.
"I forgot I was wearing one," he said. "I had a knife in my pocket, and I was thinking about cutting a piece of the seat belt to use as a tourniquet. From the amount of blood, I thought an artery had been severed or at least punctured.
"It was a dire situation. Her survival on scene was a miracle."
The compound fracture was, as you can imagine, the woman's main concern, too. She clearly was in pain. She merely glanced at the wounds to one of her hands, and she didn't say a word about the rib injuries that have resulted in her being on a ventilator.
Within a minute or two of the medic's arrival, a nurse happened by, too. She checked the woman's vitals, and stayed with her until the ambulance arrived. I haven't heard from her.
But I understand something better after talking to the medic; something I've always been aware of but never directly confronted: People who take care of people are answering a calling. They don't do it for recognition or gratitude. Sometimes, in fact, they prefer to simply move on to the next person in need. Hanging around for thanks is not their style.
"It's like picking someone up off the ground," the medic said. "It's just the right thing to do.
"I heard that 'Boom!' and it's just a very natural reaction to go toward it."
He also understood the reaction was not natural to me. I don't have any medical training, and I felt fairly helpless and a little disturbed by what I saw.
He already knew that. He has taken care of people who did not survive, he said, and part of the deal is that you have to learn to "leave the memory," do your best to move on and realize part of it never does go away.
Then he asked how I was doing, whether I was having bad dreams. I assured him I'm not, and I prefer to focus on the reactions of so many kind strangers — some who stopped to call 911 and stayed until the ambulance left. I didn't even know about them until he told me.
"I understand," he said. "I was kind of tunnel-visioned on the leg.
"I can tell you: Training doesn't always prepare you for the event, either. You should be very proud of what you did."
See what he did there?