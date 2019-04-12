It's a three-person job, but they made room for five.
We squeezed into a closet-like space behind one of the reptile exhibits in late March — a zookeeper, veterinarian, assistant zoo director, a photographer and I.
If the lizards were scared, they didn't let on. But they had other things on their minds.
"It's springtime, so there's a lot of hormones flying around," said Tammy Schmidt, assistant director at Niabi Zoo.
While some behavior appeared to be signs of the male lizards' plans to stand out during the mating season, not everything is what it appears in the animal world.
And that's why all 700-plus of Niabi Zoo's animals — right down to the fish — will get a physical exam from veterinarian Lauren Hughes.
Photo editor Kevin Schmidt and I were permitted to watch Hughes perform annual exams on nine lizards from three species for my series, Off Limits Places.
As you'll see, patience is key with this set of patients.
The chase is on
While "Dr. Lauren" (Hughes) is the trained and educated medical expert, the front-line zookeepers are essential to the health of Niabi's collection.
From giraffes to monkeys and lions to lizards, the day-to-day care, cleaning and feeding make zookeepers the experts.
And Hughes depends on that.
"Much of what I do is visual observation of movement and interaction," the vet said. "For instance, dominance behaviors could mean an exhibit is too small.
"But I rely on their keepers very much. They are the ones who notice subtle changes. They are the ones spending the time with them every day. They are the ones who are likely to be the first to notice if something isn't right."
Hughes' role is more clinical but very much hands-on.
"With these lizards, for instance, we're going to examine them from nose to tail," she said. "They're very good at hiding disease. We're going to get our hands on everybody — feel them, look at them and give them a good going-over."
Before Hughes could begin her exams, however, somebody had to convince the lizards it was a good idea.
Enter zookeeper Maggie Wallace, a regular caregiver for the Desert Spiny Lizards, Baja Blue Rock Lizards and Chuckwalla Lizards. It was her job to prop herself on her hands and knees in the sand in their enclosure and catch the speedy little things. She then handed them carefully to Hughes, one by one.
"I'm taking a good look at the eyes; make sure the shedding skin isn't causing any problems," she said. "I look at the nose; make sure the nostrils are open."
She used a customized (broken) piece of a plastic surgical instrument to carefully open each lizard's mouth.
"Teeth and oral cavity normal?" Schmidt asked.
Yep. All clear. Let's proceed.
Identifying features
For the hour-plus it took to examine the lizards, Wallace remained crouched inside the exhibit. Kevin snapped photos from every angle, and I tried to stay out of the way.
Meanwhile, Hughes stayed focus on every little physical detail, and Schmidt stood at her elbow with a clipboard, noting every physical finding and rating everybody's overall condition.
As Hughes straightened one lizard's long, plump tail, I asked about the lump in the tail near the body.
"They store fat in their tails," she said. "If the tail starts to look thin, that would be a sign of a possible problem."
She held the lizards gently, using a technique that reduced the likelihood of them springing out of her hands. Her grip had to be tight, but not too tight. Her experience was especially evident as she managed to separate the lizard's tiny toes.
"The shedding process can disrupt proper movement of the toes, and they can even lose part of a toe," Hughes said.
And some had. In fact, a partially missing toe or a scar on a tiny nose that rubbed too hard against a rock are used as identifying characteristics. But the March 27 exams gave the doctor and the zoo staff a much more accurate way of keeping track of who's who: Tiny microchips.
After examining each lizard, Hughes handed it back to Wallace while she prepared a needle for injecting a microchip. In dogs and cats, they go under the skin behind the neck. In lizards, the chips go in the upper part of the left hind leg. When the injection caused a tiny drop of blood to appear on one lizard's leg, Hughes simply pressed her violet-colored rubber glove against it until the bleeding stopped, which was almost instantly.
With the chip inserted, Hughes ran a reader across the thigh to make sure it was implanted correctly.
As each lizard was thoroughly inspected, microchipped and its details cataloged, it was placed into a container to wait out the others' capture.
Being a lizard
I noticed one of the male lizards busting a move that looked like a come-hither gesture. He was doing something similar to push-ups as he appeared to gaze into his own reflection in the glass in his enclosure.
The "bobbing" can be a mating display, Schmidt said, because it's a good way to show the ladies their moves or the handsome blue colors on some of the lizards' undersides.
But something else was going on.
"He's warning the others to stay away from Maggie (Wallace)," Schmidt said. "Our zookeepers are our landlords, and they know the most about the animals. He's letting the others know she's not in there to feed them."
Besides warning each other, the lizards have other defense mechanisms. I noticed one such maneuver when Hughes picked up one of the Baja Blue Rock males. When she turned him over, his belly suddenly looked larger.
"He's sucking in air to look tough," she said. "He's saying, 'Don't threaten me. I'm a big man.'"
Many animals, especially males, use the look-big tactic to intimidate enemies and predators. While lizards are frequent prey, they aren't big on mixing it up with other lizards.
"They don't actually fight," Hughes said. "But they do enjoy a good chase."
One keen trick the lizards were engineered to pull off is the ability to lose their tails and grow another. This is particularly useful when being chased by a predator. If a bird grabs a lizard by the tail, for instance, the tail simply breaks off.
Tails are important to most animals; for balance, battle and mating.
"I guess the bigger and flashier the tail, the better for the ladies," Schmidt said.
Manhandling days are over
Nine lizards were due for their physicals on that day in late March. Eight lizards were examined.
As Hughes and Wallace carefully searched the sand in the lizard enclosure with their hands, it became evident the one missing Chuckwalla had gone into deep hiding.
"One of their defenses is to go under the sand," Schmidt said. "They also can flatten their bodies to hide under rocks. He wins for today."
The hiding lizard would simply skip this exam. No big deal.
"This happens sometimes," Hughes said. "With some animals, to minimize stress, I'll just do a visual exam and sedate them another year."
Though the lizards were not being sedated, the handling had them spooked. And people who take care of zoo animals have learned how damaging stress can be. So, they minimize it.
"The old school way was: Get it done. It doesn't matter how they feel about it," Hughes said. "Zookeepers now focus on trust. It's such a nice change from the way it used to work."
Veterinarian care has evolved, too, Schmidt said.
"In the 90s, animals often got stressed when they saw a vet coming," she said. "Animals are all different, and they've had different experiences.
"We have a pig who doesn't like men. One of our goats is very picky, and our snow leopard knows Lee (Jackson, zoo director) a mile away. One of our giraffes would see Dr. Lauren's car, and he'd go in. But he's fine now."
The vet takes extra care to make sure nobody in Niabi's menagerie gets too freaked out by an experience with her.
"Positive interaction is important, so, if somebody doesn't want anything to do with me, I wait," Hughes said. "I can't tell you how many Mondays I just walk around and visually observe. They don't know I'm doing that, so I'm not this ominous figure.
"It's better for everybody that way."