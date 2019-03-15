Off-Limits Places: The William Bettendorf mansion

The view from the staircase mezzanine of the William Bettendorf Mansion, looking down into the grand foyer. Bettendorf died as the Bettendorf Axle Company he founded with his brother, Joseph W. Bettendorf, was rapidly expanding and just before he was to move into the palatial home in 1910. Bettendorf had emergency surgery a week before they were scheduled to move into the house. He was buried in Oakdale Cemetery in Davenport. His wife and stepson lived on the estate for a few years, but it was too big for them. The Iowa Masonic bought it in 1925.
The entry foyer and grand staircase in the William Bettendorf Mansion. The rail-car baron imported oak logs from England for the construction of his Spanish-style mansion, and every log was milled on-site for continuity in appearance. The mansion, which is surrounded by the Iowa Masonic's retirement community campus in Bettendorf, is seldom toured. The home has been carefully guarded over the decades, beginning with its purchase in 1925 by the Grand Lodge of Masons in Iowa.
The Spanish-style architecture still is evident on the exterior of the William Bettendorf Mansion. It has taken on massive additions over the years to create the Iowa Masonic Health Facilities. The Mansion, off of Grant Street, has been carefully guarded over the decades. William Bettendorf died just a week before his mansion was completed in 1910. He was buried in Oakdale Cemetery in Davenport.
The sitting room in what is believed to be the family living area in the William Bettendorf Mansion in Bettendorf. The home is attached to the Iowa Masonic Health Facilities Bettendorf off of Grant Street. William Bettendorf died as the Bettendorf Axle Company he founded with his brother Joseph W. Bettendorf was rapidly expanding and before he moved into the palatial home. The family lived in a bungalow adjacent to their new residence during the construction. William Bettendorf had emergency surgery in the bungalow a week before they were scheduled to move into the house, and he died shortly after the surgery. He was buried in Oakdale Cemetery in Davenport. His wife and stepson lived on the estate for just a couple of years, and it sat vacant for several years before it was purchased in 1925 by the Grand Lodge of Iowa.
Antique tea sets and china dishes are displayed to recreate the early look of the William Bettendorf Mansion. The origin of most of the dishes and furniture in the house is unknown and believed to have been donated by Masons.
The inlay design on what is believed to be the only original furniture in the William Bettendorf Mansion, which includes a bench, two large chairs and a smaller chair with a music box built into the bottom.
William Bettendorf imported oak logs from England for the construction of his Spanish-style mansion. Each log was milled on site to ensure the wood grain would match in each room. This is on the first floor, and the library is through the door at left.
One of the bedrooms in what is believed to be the Bettendorf's living area in the William Bettendorf Mansion. The medical equipment would have been used by members of the Iowa Masonic in the years after the organization bought the home and turned it into a hospital in 1925.
A large room on the main level of the William Bettendorf Mansion is presently used as office space for the Iowa Masonic Health Facilities. Administrative uses occupy a few spaces in the home, such as this sitting room off the main entrance.
Marketing Director for the Iowa Masonic Health Facilities in Bettendorf, Iowa, Rebecca Wiley talks about future plans for the William Bettendorf Mansion, which is attached to the facility located off Grant Street.
The original William Bettendorf Mansion is attached to the Iowa Masonic Health Facilities in Bettendorf, located off Grant Street. The mansion was sold in 1925 to Grand Lodge of Masons in Iowa, which added a sanitarium.
When the Grand Lodge of Masons in Iowa bought the William Bettendorf Mansion in 1925, the Masons added a sanitarium, creating a hospital complex that now serves as a retirement community. The mansion has been carefully guarded over decades.
A photo of Mrs. William (Elizabeth) Bettendorf hangs in a first-floor room of the family's former mansion. The widow lived there just a couple of years with her son after the death of William Bettendorf in 1910 — just a week before his mansion was finished.
The library in the William Bettendorf Mansion is on the first floor, just inside the grand entrance. The books did not belong to the Bettendorfs. He died about a week before his mansion was finished in 1910, and his widow lived there with her son for just a couple of years.
These devices are near several sinks in the William Bettendorf Mansion, and were thought to have been used to hold glasses, candles, sponges and cloths.
The decorative ceiling in the upstairs living areas in the William Bettendorf Mansion.
One of the bedrooms in what is believed to be the guests' and servants' living area in the William Bettendorf Mansion in Bettendorf.
A lap harp instrument known as a Radio Harp was found in a closet in the William Bettendorf Mansion.
Tea sets and china dishes from the early 1900's are used to recreate the early look of the William Bettendorf Mansion, which was finished in 1910.
Tea sets and china dishes from the early 1900's are used to create the feeling of what the front sitting room looked like in the William Bettendorf Mansion in Bettendorf.
The hallway in the east wing on the second floor of the William Bettendorf Mansion, which is believed to have been used for guests and servants.
One of the bedrooms in what is believed to be the family's living area in the William Bettendorf Mansion in Bettendorf.
This bathroom is thought to be the master in the William Bettendorf home, which was completed in 1910, just a week after its owner died following emergency surgery.
A skeleton key from a door located in an upstairs bedroom in the William Bettendorf Mansion. The original doors also contain peep-hole covers.
One of the bedrooms in what is believed to be the family living area in the William Bettendorf Mansion. The south-facing second-floor rooms have panoramic views of the Mississippi River.
This large bathroom is thought to have been the master at the William Bettendorf Mansion.
Tea sets, china and sterling are displayed throughout the William Bettendorf Mansion, but there is no record of the origin of most of the furnishings in the house.
Another of the bedrooms in the William Bettendorf Mansion. The item on the bed at left is a lap harp that recently was discovered in an upstairs closet.
A lap harp, called a Radio Harp, recently was discovered in a closet in the William Bettendorf Mansion. Its origin, like many things in the home, is unknown.
Decorative crown molding done in plaster is found in many rooms in the William Bettendorf Mansion.
Three of the four pieces believed to be the only original furniture in the William Bettendorf Mansion. The second large chair is not pictured.
Looking down from the second level into the entry area of the William Bettendorf Mansion.
What is believed to be the only original furniture in the William Bettendorf Mansion. The chair, which is the smallest of three, has a music box built in the bottom of the seat.
The original lighting fixtures are still in place on the walls of the dining room of the mansion.
Leaded glass doors in the library of the William Bettendorf Mansion.
Here is another angle of the upstairs foyer, looking down toward the grand entry of the William Bettendorf Mansion.
The original lighting fixtures are still in place in the ceiling of the dining room of the William Bettendorf Mansion.
No "painted paper" was originally used in the William Bettendorf Mansion. Any wall covering that was not oak was imported linen frieze.
A close-up look at one of the hand-carved lions that adorns the bottom of the grand staircase in the William Bettendorf Mansion.
The library is on the main level of the William Bettendorf Mansion, attached to the Iowa Masonic Health Facilities in Bettendorf, Iowa.
An antique stereo viewer sits on a table in the entry area of the William Bettendorf Mansion.
William Bettendorf never got to live in his mansion, and his widow lived there only briefly.
In the 100-plus years since death separated the Bettendorfs, their beautiful mansion above the Mississippi River in their namesake city has barely been touched. Though a sprawling senior-living campus surrounds it, the house itself has been maintained almost as if the Bettendorfs are expected to return.
When a former worker hung a portrait of the widow Bettendorf on her office wall — one of just a few spaces in the mansion that are used today — a series of unusual happenings inexplicably stopped. The employee guessed she had inadvertently satisfied Mrs. Bettendorf's after-death desire to remain part of the property.
The home is filled with treasures that no one can identify. Origins of furniture and artwork are largely unknown.
But more of the mansion than ever is soon to be exposed.
The man who built it
If not for the mansion's maker, there would be no Bettendorf bluff upon which it rests. Without the Bettendorf brothers, the city east of Davenport might still be called Gilbert.
Residents of Gilbert voted in 1903 to rename their town after the pair of German-American inventors who moved their train-car and axle business over from Davenport.
Older brother William and younger brother Joseph each built homes to match their success. Joseph's mansion is widely recognized for its repurposed life as St. Katharine's-St. Mark's, which today bears the name Rivermont Collegiate.
But William's mansion isn't nearly so familiar. In the 109 years since it was built atop 25th Street, it has quietly held its ground.
William Bettendorf died just before the home he enthusiastically helped design was finished. If he had lived there, it would follow that much more would be known about it.
And shortly after his death in 1910, the mansion was purchased by the Grand Lodge of Masons in Iowa — a group known for protecting its privacy.
Death and secrecy have done a number on the William Bettendorf mansion.
Maybe that's part of what makes it so interesting.
A century of closed doors
For more than a century, the William Bettendorf mansion has been off-limits to the public.
The Masons built huge additions onto the house when the brotherhood turned it into a sanitarium shortly after buying it in 1925. They built nearly 100 rooms on the campus for ailing and aged Masons, their wives and widows. It's still called Iowa Masonic, though the modern-day nursing home and retirement community is open to anyone.
But the Masons and those in charge of maintaining the mansion today have taken a hands-off approach, leaving the home — and its mysteries — mostly intact.
For the first time in its history, the William Bettendorf mansion was opened to the public last Christmas. Some who have worked on the grounds for 20 years or more were seeing the house for the first time.
As plans are carved out for creating greater community access, considerable work lies ahead. The handful of administrative offices that occupy corners of the mansion must be relocated to the newer portions of the campus, and someone has to figure out where to put all the period furniture that was donated over the decades by generous Masons.
The tours no doubt will be much different from customary historic-home tours because of its abbreviated lore.
During our two-plus hours of wandering the rooms, many questions went unanswered:
This would seem like the master bedroom, but are you sure?
Why did the Masons remove portions of the east and west wings?
Was Bettendorf really planning to build a ballroom in the attic?
Where did all the furniture and artwork come from, and how did it end up here?
A few answers
Elizabeth Bettendorf and her son from a previous marriage, Oscar Staby, moved into the finished mansion in 1910, but they didn't stay long.
The 22 rooms were too much for two people. When they moved out, the home that was said to cost an astonishing $150,000 at the beginning of the last century sat vacant for several years.
Elizabeth died in 1923, and Staby (himself a Mason) sold it and about two-dozen acres to the Grand Lodge for $50,000 in 1925.
From there, records are unclear or non-existent.
Of all the pieces of furniture that are on display or tucked into the mansion's multitude of closets and expansive attic, it is believed that only four pieces belonged to the Bettendorfs.
Our tour guide and the marketing coordinator for Iowa Masonic, Rebecca Wiley, pointed out the Bettendorf's set, which includes a wooden bench with two large matching chairs and a smaller chair. Each piece contains carved pieces of inlaid wood. The small chair has a music box built into its underside, and all the pieces sit in front of large windows at one end of the second-floor foyer.
Two paintings have been identified as "probably" belonging to the Bettendorfs, but most of the mansion's contents are of uncertain origin — either having belonged to the Bettendorfs or the Masons.
Some pieces are quite old and appear to be of considerable value. But no one kept records of donations, so practically nothing is known about who donated them or where they came from.
What money could buy
William Bettendorf built his mansion with business and entertainment in mind.
He sought to sell his train cars to railroad executives, so he built a home that would wow even the wealthiest of barons. And he started with the entrance.
The front of the mansion faces the Mississippi River. A wide set of stairs built into the long, sloping lawn would have carried Bettendorf and his visitors from industry below the bluff. The staircase pauses at a flat spot in the final layer of lawn to showcase a large fountain, which is no longer. Old photos suggest the bubbling concrete well may have been the first place to spot Bettendorf's fondness for lions' heads, which decorated the fountain's center.
A trio of Spanish-style archways led to the home's main entrance, where double doors open to the grand foyer.
"This is the widest staircase in the Quad-Cities," declared Wiley, our host. "The staircase was built first, and the house was built around it."
The base of the staircase banister contains a matching set of hand-carved lions. Bettendorf was so insistent upon detail, Wiley said, ridges were carved into the roofs of the lions' open mouths to mimic the real thing.
The original chandelier for the main foyer remains, and its chain disappears above the open staircase to the ceiling more than two stories above.
On each side of the staircase on the first floor are several large rooms, including a library, parlor/sitting room and dining room. It is presumed the missing kitchen must have been lost when the Masons, for unknown reasons, removed parts of the home.
Against one wall of the dining room is an old-looking safe about the size of a large armoire. No one could say whether it belonged to Bettendorf or was somehow hoisted in by the Masons.
The dining room has a rounded ceiling with patterned plaster. It is said that Bettendorf imported oak logs from England, which were milled on-site, to create paneling. The craftsmen cut the panels, so patterns in the grain were a match for each opposing wall, and this detail is most obvious in the dining room.
There were nine fireplaces and eight bathrooms — an astounding number in the early 1900s. The large porcelain tubs in several bathrooms are said to weigh a half ton.
The bedroom that is believed to have been built as Bettendorf's master is at the end of the hall on the west wing of the house. Even the bathroom has decorative plaster molding, and the sink is the size of a large outdoor bird bath. Off the master's sitting room is one of many closets in the house that have large windows with stunning views of the Mississippi River — in the closets.
In the master, the window facing the river is more than 5 feet wide.
It is unknown whether Mrs. Bettendorf ever occupied the master bedroom, given that her husband died before she and her son moved in.
The two "wings" on the second floor are separated by the beautiful foyer at the top of the open staircase. To enter the wing with the master, one must pass through a set of large doors that create an imbalance in the otherwise symmetrical space, because the other wing — presumably for guests — has no doors.
"At one time, one of the administrators of the sanitarium lived here, and his son walked in his sleep," Wiley said. "We believe that's why the doors were added to just one side."
It is believed the east wing was mostly for the guests Bettendorf hoped to pamper. Each space represents a suite, equipped with a bedroom, sitting room, bathroom, fireplace and closets.
Unfortunately, the footprint of the original upstairs space is not known. For some reason, Wiley said, the Masons removed portions of each wing. When you pull draperies aside on the large doors at either end of the upstairs hallways, walls appear on the other side of the glass. But this is easily explained by the fact the Masons added sanitarium space directly onto the mansion.
The future of the home
The Bettendorf house has been so pampered, some spaces haven't been explored for many years.
In fact, someone doing some cleaning on the second floor just last year uncovered a gurney, medical cart and wheelchair that must be close to 100 years old. Ditto for a small, antique lap harp that was recently found in a closet. Very few people have been permitted to simply poke around in the house.
Of course, the public won't be invited in to do the poking, but the time has come, today's Iowa Masonic leadership says, to permit public passage.
As plans are made to relocate a handful of staffers into portions of the retirement community, Wiley is looking for details about the Bettendorfs and their home, so tour guides have more to say.
"In a way, we know quite a bit about the house, but there's so much we don't know," she said.
One mystery that would be interesting to pursue is the multiple reports of ghostly appearances.
"Residents on the nursing side have talked about seeing two black children and a Confederate soldier," Wiley said. "It would be interesting to know something about that."
The huge attic with oddly thick concrete walls and arched doorways would seem like a gold mine of a starting place. We weren't permitted to take any pictures or do much looking because medical records are stored in boxes there, but the space clearly was packed with treasures.
"From what we understand, Mr. Bettendorf planned to build a ballroom up here, and that's why the walls are so thick," Wiley said. "We believe the walls were built this way, so the music in the ballroom couldn't be heard in the bedrooms below."
And that makes sense, given the wide hallway that leads to the attic door — wide enough for musicians to haul in their instruments. Or, maybe it was built so wide, because Bettendorf intended to use the attic for storage. Again, no one seems to know.
Whoever gets the job of going through the contents of the mansion has an enviable job — a "premier" position, as they say in Bettendorf.