You wouldn't guess it from the ground, but the arch pieces being set for the new bridge have the interior space of semi trailers.
For the bridge-obsessed, the factoids that came out of a riverfront chat Tuesday with I-74 Project Manager Danielle Alvarez are satisfyingly mind blowing.
We knew from interviews with local iron workers that the arches are hollow inside. As sections are added, they are bolted together from the inside. An apparent shortage of imagination had me picturing bent-over workers entering the arches with their torque wrenches.
But the fact is, they could drive a vehicle inside the arches. They are 8 feet wide and 10 feet high.
"It's spacious in there, because the arches have to be accessible for inspections," Alvarez said. "Over time, the condition of the bolts will have to be inspected, for instance."
Continued construction of the arches for the westbound (Iowa-bound) span should really start cooking by the end of the month. The tedious process of erecting stay cables to help direct the arch pieces precisely toward each other over the Mississippi River is getting close to finished.
When you spend time on the Bettendorf bike path, watching the whole build, you see new things all the time.
I recently spotted concrete slabs atop the blue-green towers that contain holes for the massive stay cables. Until I saw them, I was not aware the cables had to be raised from their anchorages on the piers nearest the shoreline, then threaded into the holes in the slabs that are more than 200 feet above the river. Separate lines of bundled cables then are connected from the towers down to the arches to help guide them.
Keep in mind: The arches we see today are for the westbound span. The same construct must be duplicated when it's time to build the eastbound span. But there's a rub.
The eastbound (Illinois-bound) span will rise up between the westbound span and the existing I-74 bridge. The barges, cranes and boats will be jammed into the space as they slowly and carefully raise the 34 segments that make up each span's finished arches.
"Then there's the added complexity of the multi-use path," Alvarez said, referring to the 14-foot-wide bike/pedestrian lane that will be built onto the downstream side of the eastbound span. It will contain a scenic overlook with a section of see-through surface that will be 20 feet in diameter. And it's going to require considerable acrobatics to get it shoe-horned into the available space.
None of the pieces of the eastbound arches are in town, yet, Alvarez said.
"They are in various stages of fabrication," she said. "There are four more to come from Gary, Indiana, for the westbound span."
The plan/hope is to have all the tension cables properly placed by the end of September, so more arch pieces can be added. This is not to say the I-74 isn't making progress. A total of 125 workers, many of them iron workers from Local #111, are working on the bridge daily.
Among other things, they are building the approaches to the arches and the roadways that will go between them. The folks in Moline wisely loaned the bridge contractors access to a section of the Ben Butterworth Parkway, known as Old River Drive, as a staging area for steel. It is being used as a "lay-down yard," Alvarez said, for pre-assembling the arch floors, which then will be loaded onto barges and floated down to the work zone.
For the new bridge to continue advancing, the weather's going to have to hold. When winds whip up above 20 mph, much of the work has to stop. It's just too dangerous above the water, especially when you're working from platforms that are sitting on floating barges.
"My hope and my forecast is for a mild winter with no measurable snowfall," she said.
And ice is even worse. During the last (horrific) winter, temperatures dipped so low and precipitation was so regular, tow-boat captains had to cruise the construction zone for 24-hour shifts over long periods — just to keep ice from forming and to keep access open.
"An old engineer used to give the same forecast every year: Mild winter, no snow," Alvarez said. "I'm going with that."
